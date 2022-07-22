Deadpool 3 MCU announcement might come at SDCC 2022

Comic-Con 2022 (SDCC) is underway in San Diego, with Marvel set to make its big reveals on Saturday, during a panel that will explore the immediate future of the MCU. There’s plenty of things to talk about, given all the rumors about unannounced future MCU productions, but Marvel might not spill all the secrets this week. The D23 Expo in September should bring additional announcements. But there’s a rumor that the Deadpool 3 reveal we’ve been dying to see is coming at Comic-Con.

We’ve been getting plenty of Deadpool 3 tidbits and trolly teasers in the recent months, that hinted an announcement is coming. And the best thing happened earlier this week when Disney made the previous Deadpool movies available for streaming on Disney Plus.

Disney owns the Deadpool franchise after the acquisition of Fox in 2019. Therefore, it’s free to release the previous movies on its streaming service. It’s unclear why it hasn’t done it sooner. Maybe it had to wait for other streaming deals to expire before bringing the Merc with a Mouth the Disney Plus.

But it would not be surprising for Disney to time a Deadpool 3 Comic-Con 2022 announcement with the Disney Plus streaming announcement for the previous movies.

What we know about Deadpool 3

Disney might own Deadpool, but the Deadpool movies that Fox made before being bought are not part of the MCU. Or, put differently, the action in those movies happens in a different timeline than the primary MCU reality. One with at least one big plot problem considering how Marvel handles time travel and the multiverse.

Therefore, Deadpool 3 will tell the story of how Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) comes to the MCU. Disney promised years ago that Deadpool 3 will retain its R-rating. And Deadpool 3 writers already confirmed that will happen. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick recently revealed that Deadpool 3 will be a “fish out of water” story. But they did not disclose any specific plot details.

Other than Reese and Wernick returning to pen their third Deadpool, we know that Shawn Levy will direct the next installment in the franchise. And that Blind Al (Leslie Uggams) will return for another round of witty banter.

The Comic-Con 2022 release rumor

There’s plenty of chatter and speculation about Marvel’s SDCC announcements right now. For example, a recent report said Marvel might unveil The Mutants in San Diego this week. Then there’s a rumor claiming that the Deadpool 3 announcement could come at Comic-Con.

But there are no specifics about Marvel’s plans or the Deadpool 3 reveal.

Ryan Reynolds did troll fans more than once about the upcoming sequel without revealing any details about the movie. However, in an interview earlier this year, he suggested that Deadpool 3 news might come soon. That was in February, and fans are still waiting.

While you do wait for Marvel’s Hall H panel on Saturday, you can watch this fan edit putting Deadpool in Avengers movies. It’s the closest thing to having Deadpool in the MCU right now.

