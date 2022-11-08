Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy might make a Star Wars movie next

Shawn Levy’s schedule is about to be as full as any director’s in Hollywood.

Deadline reports that Levy is currently in talks with Disney to direct a new Star Wars movie, but the publication wasn’t able to share details about the plot or the writer. The report also didn’t include any details about the release date (or even the potential release window), but given Levy’s upcoming directorial slate, that’s hardly surprising.

Levy just directed all four episodes of the upcoming limited series All the Light We Cannot See for Netflix, which counts Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie among its cast. He will then team up with Ryan Reynolds to direct Deadpool 3, and he’s also set to direct at least two episodes of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. Star Wars will presumably come next.

Where is the next Star Wars movie?

Levy is one of two big names reportedly attached to unannounced Star Wars movies. Late last month, Deadline reported Damon Lindelof (Lost, The Leftovers) is developing a fresh Star Wars movie that Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Ms. Marvel) will direct. Lindelof’s project is said to take place after the sequel trilogy, which ended with The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. But some characters from that trilogy might appear in Lindelof’s movie.

Disney hasn’t shared any meaningful updates about the future of the Star Wars franchise on the big screen in quite some time.

Beyond the rumored movies from Levy and Lindelof, the trilogy from Knives Out director Rian Johnson is presumably still on the table. We also have no idea whether or not we’ll see Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron movie after its delays.

Taika Waititi is working on a Star Wars movie of his own as well, but, again, we know nothing about it. And he’s been about as busy as Shawn Levy lately.

Meanwhile, Star Wars continues to flourish on the small screen. Andor has been receiving rave reviews ever since it debuted on Disney Plus in September. Fans of The Clone Wars also enjoyed the Tales of the Jedi miniseries in October. And we’re all anxiously awaiting season 3 of The Mandalorian, which should kick off in February 2023.

