Someone edited Deadpool into iconic Avengers battles and I can’t look away

I showed you a cleverly edited video of the exceptional Captain America: Civil War airport battle featuring Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) a few months ago. That was a great way to tease what it would look like to have Moon Knight fighting alongside the Avengers. It’s time to look at another fan-made video edit of various MCU scenes that gives us Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) fighting with the Avengers.

Unlike most of our MCU coverage, no spoilers follow below. Assuming you’ve seen all the MCU Avengers movies, that is. And that you’ve also watched the two Deadpool films. Because if you haven’t seen all those movies, this video isn’t nearly as fun. Plus, it’ll ruin some of the amazing scenes in the clip.

When will Deadpool join the Avengers?

The Deadpool-Avengers video you’re about to see is what you get from restless fans dying to see Wade Wilson join the Earth’s mightiest heroes. Marvel has yet to announce Deadpool 3, although we get closer to that news with each passing day.

We’ve seen plenty of developments in the past few months indicating that Reynolds and Marvel are hard at work on the third movie in the franchise. It will be the MCU’s first Deadpool project.

The challenge is bringing the Deadpool we’ve loved in the Fox universe to the MCU in a way that makes sense. And we already explained that Marvel has to fix a couple of annoying plot holes in Deadpool. The most problematic thing is how Deadpool and Avengers movies treat time travel. Time travel works differently in the MCU, as we learned in Endgame.

Marvel will take the stage at San Diego Comic-Con in a few days and then at the D23 Expo in September. Hopefully, that’s when we’ll learn more about Deadpool 3.

The amazing fan-made Deadpool & Avengers video

Like the Moon Knight/Civil War clip from a few weeks ago, I can watch Deadpool fight alongside the Avengers all day. It’s even better than the Moon Knight clip because Deadpool brings something else to the table: his mouth.

Unlike Moon Knight, Deadpool can’t shut up. And Wade breaks the fourth wall often, addressing the audience directly.

That’s why the Deadpool/Avengers clip works so well. We’re not as interested in Deadpool’s fighting skills here. It’s the commentary that steals the show.

Like I said before, you’ll need to see all the MCU and Deadpool movies for the video to make sense. You’ll recognize scenes from The Avengers, Infinity War, and Endgame. Even Ant-Man and Guardians characters are included, and you won’t like what Wade has planned for them.

You’ll also recognize some of Deadpool’s hilarious lines from the Deadpool movies. It turns out they work well with the Avengers.

The ending takes the cake, showing off some of Deadpool’s shooting skills. Let’s just say that Loki (Tom Hiddleston) would have had a hard time faking his death after fighting against the Merc with a Mouth.

Posted on Reddit and available below, the nearly 3-minute long gives us only a tiny taste of what a partnership between Deadpool and the Avengers will be like. Marvel will provide the real deal as soon as it’s ready to release Deadpool 3.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.