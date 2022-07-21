R-rated Marvel movies Deadpool and Logan are coming to Disney Plus

Marvel Studios’ panel at San Diego Comic-Con isn’t until Saturday, but Disney shared major news for Marvel fans on Thursday. On July 22nd, Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan are joining the Disney Plus library. These will be some of the first R-rated movies on a streaming service that has generally targeted younger audiences than its rivals.

Deadpool and Logan are coming to Disney Plus

These are the newest 20th Century Fox films to hit Disney Plus following Disney’s acquisition of the studio in 2019. They are by far the most violent and adult-oriented comic book movies Fox has ever produced. Violence, nudity, harsh language — you name it, these three movies have it. Nevertheless, you can stream them on Disney Plus starting tomorrow.

Disney also provided a short synopsis for each movie in case you need a refresher:

Deadpool (2016) : Based upon Marvel Comics’ most unconventional anti-hero, DEADPOOL tells the origin story of former Special Forces operative turned mercenary Wade Wilson, who after being subjected to a rogue experiment that leaves him with accelerated healing powers, adopts the alter ego Deadpool. Armed with his new abilities and a dark, twisted sense of humor, Deadpool hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life.

Deadpool 2 (2018) : Foul-mouthed mutant mercenary Wade Wilson (AKA. Deadpool), brings together a team of fellow mutant rogues to protect a young boy with supernatural abilities from the brutal, time-traveling cyborg, Cable.

Logan (2017) : In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hideout on the Mexican border. But Logan’s attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces.

Disney also reminded subscribers to revisit their parental controls in light of these additions. After all, you probably don’t want any small children watching Deadpool.

Mutants in the MCU?

These releases are sure to get Marvel fans talking. Rumors suggest that Marvel Studios may announce its X-Men reboot at its SDCC panel on Saturday afternoon. We know that it’s only a matter of time before we see mutants in the MCU. The final episode of Ms. Marvel even made a direct reference to the X-Men with a line of dialogue and a musical cue.

This definitely won’t be the last surprise from Marvel Studios this week. Stay tuned for huge announcements from the Marvel Studios panel on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. PT.