Deadpool 3 news might come soon from Marvel, Ryan Reynolds teases

The last time we saw Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool was a few months ago when he teamed up with Taika Waititi’s Korg to deliver a brilliant and very meta promotion for Free Guy. That might be Deadpool’s first MCU appearance. But, aside from that, it’s been four years since Deadpool 2. And we have no Deadpool 3 release date updates since Marvel has yet to reveal any details.

Things might change very soon, however. Ryan Reynolds just teased that he will share more news about the upcoming sequel in the near future.

Calling Deadpool 3 a sequel might do the movie a disservice. We don’t expect it to be a direct successor to Deadpool 2 now that Marvel owns the rights for the character.

For starters, the previous film introduced time travel rules that contradict Marvel’s time travel for the MCU. On top of that, Josh Brolin can’t be Cable and Thanos.

But, more importantly, there are no guarantees on what sort of continuity Marvel will go for. The character can leap from the Fox universe to the MCU for Deadpool 3. Or Marvel can just introduce the MCU’s version of Deadpool in a soft-reboot, which means not having to worry about the Wade Wilson of the Fox multiverse.

What’s certain is that we’ve been waiting for Deadpool 3 release updates for four years. And Disney has owned the rights to the characters for about three of them. Yet Marvel never felt the need to reveal any details about the highly anticipated movie, despite the massive fan base out there.

As for Reynolds, he trolled fans more than once about Deadpool 3 without offering any updates regarding Marvel’s plans for the character.

Granted, the pandemic happened. Marvel had to pause productions and postpone the release dates for many projects. This delayed all of the MCU Phase 4 premieres by at least one year. And Marvel already had plenty of Phase 4 titles announced before the pandemic started.

That’s why the studio is under no pressure to reveal plans for any new superhero movie or TV show. It still has plenty of content in the works for theaters and Disney Plus. Therefore, we have no idea when Kevin Feige will unveil additional news about the MCU, like the Deadpool 3 release date. But the Marvel president did say last year that Deadpool 3 should start shooting this summer.

Fast-forward to today and it seems like Ryan Reynolds is ready to share some actual updates about the project. He said as much in an interview with Collider while promoting The Adam Project. That’s his new Netflix movie that launches in March.

“We pretty much talk about everything, but I’ll say this about that particular subject is I’ll have a batch of updates on that sooner rather than later, I hope,” he said when asked whether he talked to Shawn Levy about Deadpool 3. “So I’ll be able to get into stuff about Deadpool a little bit more clearly and definitively down the road.”

Reynolds and Levy have made two movies together: Free Guy and The Adam Project. We don’t have to wait for official Deadpool 3 news to speculate about whether Levy will direct it.

How soon will Reynolds and Marvel reveal this mysterious Deadpool 3 news? We have no idea. But while we wait, we can still hope that the Merc with a Mouth will cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — even though Reynolds denied the rumor recently.