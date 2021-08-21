Kevin Feige just gave us the ‘Deadpool 3’ release news we’ve been dying to hear

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige walked the red carpet earlier this week at the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings premiere. As expected with highly anticipated MCU events, Feige gave several interviews. He addressed various things about the movie at hand, but he also answered questions about other MCU projects. Feige addressed the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer mystery. He gave fans a tentative timeframe for Avengers 5. And he confirmed rumors that Ironheart will debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. On top of all that, he finally dropped the kind of ‘Deadpool 3’ release update we’ve all been waiting for.

Deadpool 3 release date rumors

After Disney purchased Fox a few years ago, former Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed that Deadpool will be the only Fox Marvel property to stay as-is. The character will be adapted to fit the MCU, but he’ll still be the Deadpool we all know and love. The same Ryan Reynolds will play the Merc with a Mouth in the same style. The dynamic that Deadpool will bring to the table should be amazing.

But Marvel never committed to a release window. As for Reynolds, he’s been trolling fans with Deadpool 3 jokes ever since Marvel got the rights for the character. But the actor said recently that shooting might start in 2022. That fits recent rumors that said the Deadpool 3 release date might be November 2023.

According to Marvel’s latest updates, we’ll get five MCU movies in 2023, including three mysterious projects that are listed as “Untitled.” One of them might very well be Deadpool 3, but that’s just speculation.

Enter Kevin Feige

Talking to ComicBook, Marvel’s top exec addressed Reynold’s recent estimates that Deadpool 3 has a good chance to start filming next year. Asked whether Marvel has a release window for the Deadpool 3 penciled in internally, Feige replied, “we do.”

“The script is in the works, and Ryan is working very hard on it with our writers as we speak,” Feige continued.

Here’s what Reynolds said about shooting Deadpool 3 next year:

The percentage chance? I don’t know. I couldn’t assign a percentage to that. I’d say it’s 50/50 maybe? We’re really actively developing it and getting it into pretty good shape. What the hell month is it? August? Oh next year? Probably pretty damn good. I’d say 70%.

Deadpool already joined the MCU, and you missed it

While you wait for Marvel to confirm the Deadpool 3 release date, we’ll remind you that Deadpool has already crossed the barrier into the MCU. He hung out with Korg (Taika Waititi), delivering a brilliant reaction video to promote Free Guy. We have two Marvel characters speaking for the first time outside of an MCU movie. Deadpool and Korg react to a film starring Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi. Free Guy is a Fox-Disney movie that features a few brilliant Marvel cameos. They are only possible because Disney bought Fox.

Deadpool and Korg reacting to Free Guy is as meta as it gets. It’s scenes like this one that illustrate why we can’t wait for Marvel to let Deadpool loose in the MCU.