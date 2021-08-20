‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer release mystery finally addressed by Marvel’s boss

Marvel had scheduled four MCU movies this year, and two of them are already out. Black Widow launched in mid-July, and Shang-Chi will premiere on September 3rd, but lucky fans saw it earlier this week. Also earlier this week, Marvel debuted its final Eternals trailer that was full of exciting revelations. That leaves Spider-Man: No Way Home as the only 2021 MCU film without any sort of promo footage. And a trailer release for No Way Home might not be coming soon.

One of the explanations for the lack of any type of No Way Home trailer is that Marvel and Sony want to keep Spider-Man 3’s biggest secret under wraps. But the biggest spoiler has leaked over and over in the past few months. At this point, everyone knows it’s a multiverse adventure. The other, more disturbing explanation is that Sony might delay the No Way Home release. That said, Kevin Feige addressed the missing Spider-Man 3 trailer, explaining exactly when it’ll drop.

Marvel is marketing all its MCU movies

Marvel is busy promoting Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings right now while separately kicking off the marketing campaign for Eternals. These two movies will premiere on September 3rd and November 5th, respectively. Both movies will have theatrical releases without any concurrent streaming options on Disney Plus. That’s what the same Feige said on the red carpet of Shang-Chi earlier this week. Depending on how the pandemic evolves, Disney might change its mind and give Eternals a day-and-date release.

But Marvel doesn’t have complete control over the Spider-Man 3 marketing. It’s up to Sony to kick off the promotion for the film, and that includes releasing the first trailer. Sony still kept the December 17th release date in place for No Way Home after delaying Venom 2 a few days ago. Unlike Marvel, Sony doesn’t have an avenue for sending new movies to streaming. And it’s unclear if it’ll even consider any sort of streaming deal for No Way Home.

No Way Home trailer release mystery

Marvel’s boss is the kind of high-ranking exec who would know what the Spider-Man 3 plan is and whether any contingencies are in place. But Feige has been pretty secretive about No Way Home. Spidey came up during Shang-Chi interviews, but Feige didn’t make any big Spidey reveals.

Kevin Feige was more evasive than normal when I asked about other stuff than #shangchi. Tried to find out when the #SpiderManNoWayHome trailer would drop. No dice. pic.twitter.com/yb5dq2Pvcn — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) August 19, 2021

The closest thing reporters got from him while asking about the No Way Home trailer release was a confirmation that there is a trailer. And the trailer will precede the film’s premiere. But he didn’t offer any specifics, so we have no date to look forward to.

“It will be in theaters on December 17, and there will be a trailer before that, you can be assured,” Feige told CinemaBlend.

He offered a similar take to ComicBook: “I can only guarantee there will be a trailer before the movie comes out.”

The big No Way Home secrets

Feige also addressed the secrecy around No Way Home, indicating that it’s all regular business for Marvel. “Honestly, I’ve seen the fervor online,” he said. “It has not necessarily occurred to me that it is any more or less secret than any of our other projects. I think all of our projects… we want to preserve surprises. That’s all the secrecy is for.”

With or without a No Way Home trailer release, the movie’s biggest secret is out. Spider-Man 3 will be a multiverse story featuring three different Spider-Man versions. They will face off against villains from all the Spider-Man movies Sony has made so far. Feige did acknowledge the big spoiler in a recent interview. He addressed comments from one of the actors playing a villain in No Way Home. The kind of villain who wouldn’t be in the film without the multiverse.

Given all that, No Way Home will be a massive hit with MCU fans regardless of whether Sony and Marvel release trailers before the premiere date or not. The only thing that will impact the movie’s success at the box office is the pandemic.