Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ final trailer answers everyone’s biggest question

Avengers: Endgame was probably the last Marvel movie to give you goosebumps while you watched a trailer. This changes today with the final Eternals trailer that Marvel released in the middle of the night. Not only do we get almost three minutes of excellent Cholé Zhao cinematography, but the new Eternals explains our biggest Endgame questions right from the start. Also, if you ever needed a reason to watch Eternals as soon as it comes out, this is the trailer that will give it to you.

Last year, before we knew anything about the massive Spider-Man: No Way Home multiverse spoiler, I told you that Eternals is easily the most exciting Phase 4 film of the first year. It’s not just what Oscar winner Zhao brings to the MCU. It is the ensemble cast that will deliver another fantastic team of superheroes.

Eternals is one of the biggest Avengers-type of MCU movies that’s not part of the Avengers franchise. Think of Captain America: Civil War, but you know nothing about any of these heroes. They’ve been on Earth for millennia but ignored the Avengers and the events of Infinity War and Endgame.

The final Eternals trailer also reinforces that idea. Eternals will be something else, and it’s decidedly the MCU adventure I’m most excited about. And I say that fully knowing just how exciting Spider-Man 3 will be.

We finally know why the Eternals were not in Endgame

Ever since Kevin Feige announced this ambitious movie, we had one big question in mind. Why didn’t the Eternals help humanity all these years? And, specifically, why didn’t they step up in the more modern times, after the rise of the Avengers. The Earth’s mightiest heroes have had some rough 15 years culminating with the Infinity War and Endgame battle. Yet the Eternals were in the shadows, allowing everything to happen.

Marvel didn’t wait for the film’s premiere to answer the question. It fixed everything from the beginning of the final Eternals trailer. We hear Ajak (Salma Hayek) tell Ikaris (Richard Madden) that Earth’s humans beat Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Endgame. But that massive amount of energy used to bring everybody back in Endgame caused the new crisis. This time around, the Eternals will have to get involved, and they have just seven days to do it.

Also, Ajak’s revelations also another big question. She practically tells us exactly where Eternals sits on the massive MCU timeline. The film will take place in modern times, soon after Endgame.

Eternals assemble in the final trailer

Later in the trailer, Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) questions Sersi (Gemma Chan) about the Eternals and their purpose. We find out that the Eternals have been on Earth for 7,000 years under strict orders. They were not to intervene unless the Deviants would attack.

Oh yes, we see the Deviants for the first time in the final Eternals trailers. And we see the beings that sent the Eternals to Earth as well. That’s the Celestials who created them. Whatever is about to go down on Earth in the coming seven days, the Eternals will assemble for the fight.

“When you love something, you protect it,” Thena (Angelina Jolie) says during the trailer. And the Eternals happen to love humans.

The full trailer follows below, and you’ll want to watch it a few times over coffee this morning.