‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer release uncertainty continues to grow

There’s no question that the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is one of the most anticipated trailers of the year. There’s been so much talk about the biggest Spider-Man 3 spoiler that fans can’t wait to see whether the trailers will address it. Sony and Marvel have tried their best not to spoil the big No Way Home surprise, but the multiverse secret has been out for months. It’s unlikely the first trailers will confirm any of the Spider-Man 3 secrets. But Sony and Marvel might have a better reason to delay the first trailer release.

The novel coronavirus pandemic forced Sony to postpone the Venom sequel again, and there are worries that MCU movies will have similar fates. No Way Home could be one of them, depending on how the situation evolves. While we wait for more clarity, several developments have showcased the uncertainty around the No Way Home trailer release.

Today's Top Deal

The best Alexa smart plugs on Amazon are somehow down to just $5 each! Price: Was $25, Now Just $5 Each Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

An insider claimed a few days ago that the first No Way Home trailer is currently being dubbed for India. This signaled a release might be close, although the insider didn’t share specific details. Sony India supposedly confirmed the dubbing efforts, but there were no comments on actual release plans. The leaker could not say whether Sony and Marvel would release the trailer before Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which launches on September 3rd.

No Way Home trailer release at CinemaCon?

Shang-Chi just had its red carpet premiere, and the first reactions are already out. Despite the growing numbers of coronavirus delta cases, Disney is moving forward with a theater-only launch for the movie.

CinemaCon 2021 takes place August 23-26 in Las Vegas. A well-known MCU insider said on Twitter that Sony and Marvel will release the Spider-Man 3 trailer at CinemaCon. But the release wouldn’t be public, according to Daniel Richtman.

He pulled the tweet, but not before Reddit caught it. Richtman hasn’t always been accurate with his MCU leaks. But he did say in recent weeks that the No Way Home trailer release wasn’t close. The fact that he has deleted the tweet underscores the uncertainty around the film’s release.

Eternals release changes?

Separately, Marvel boss Kevin Feige fielded questions about the Eternals release date during Monday night’s Shang-Chi premiere. His answer might be relevant to the No Way Home trailer release as Feige seemed to indicate a day-and-date premiere on Disney+ isn’t off the table for Eternals.

Will fans be watching #Eternals at home or at the theaters? "I think a theater would be my preference and Chloe [Zhao]'s preference. We will see where we go with it," says Kevin Feige. https://t.co/Tgq3Td0b9l pic.twitter.com/GyCIz04kjs — Variety (@Variety) August 17, 2021

“I think a theater would be my preference and Chloe [Zhao]’s preference,” he told Variety. “We will see where we go with it.”

That’s not an unusual stance for a movie premiere during the pandemic. However, Disney planned only one day-and-date release for this year’s MCU movies. Black Widow premiered in July to record streaming numbers. Shang-Chi, Eternals, and No Way Home were all supposed to come out exclusively in theaters. A Disney Plus release would follow some 45 days after the premiere. At least, that will be the case with Marvel’s movies. Disney has already confirmed as much when referring to the Shang-Chi release “experiment.”

Feige’s comments above do not suggest that an Eternals delay is in the cards. That’s always a possibility, but Marvel wouldn’t make such an announcement during the red carpet premiere of another big MCU hit.

Shang-Chi premiere plans unchanged

Still, Feige’s answer leaves room for interpretation. Disney and Marvel might have to change their MCU release plans. And if that happens, it might impact Spider-Man 3, potentially leading to additional No Way Home trailer delays. Previous reports said that Feige is a strong supporter of theater-only releases for MCU movies. Disney was the one that wanted to have Black Widow out on Disney Plus, according to rumors.

There’s nothing official on the matter, so we’ll just have to wait and see how Shang-Chi does at the box office early next month. We’ll point out that we haven’t seen any new Eternals footage in recent weeks either. But Marvel has at least released a couple of teasers so far.

Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home are coming on November 5th and December 17th, respectively.

Today's Top Deal

88,000+ Amazon shoppers love these luxurious bed sheets that keep you cool at night! List Price: $56.99 Price: Was $57, Now $34.95 You Save: $22.04 (39%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission