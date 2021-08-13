‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ release delay concerns continue to grow

Concerns about the Spider-Man: No Way Home release delay are growing by the day. It all started with fan theories a few weeks ago. Some people thought the lack of a Spider-Man 3 trailer might be a result of the pandemic. The delta variant is fueling another wave of infections in the US and around the world. In light of this, Sony might want to postpone the theatrical debut of No Way Home. Then the rumors began to crop up suggesting Venom: Let There Be Carnage might be delayed to October. Venom 2 is part of the new Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters that the studio is building. This brings us to Sony’s announcement on Thursday confirming the Venom 2 delay.

Sony and Marvel have yet to release any marketing materials for Spider-Man: No Way Home. That said, we have seen plenty of new toys leak out online, as well as promo art for the film. At this rate, it might be a while until we get to see the first trailer for the next Spider-Man.

Deadline first reported that Sony would postpone both Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. The report said that Sony looked at January dates for Venom, but eventually landed on October 15th. Sony later confirmed the film would launch on October 15th, even if that meant facing stiffer competition at the box office.

What about the No Way Home release date?

That’s not great news for No Way Home and its December 17th release date. There’s no telling how the coronavirus pandemic will evolve by December. The delta variant is causing havoc all over the world just as school is starting back. The uncertainly is certainly cause for concern.

Spider-Man 3 would have easily topped $1 billion at the box office before the pandemic. It’s not just the excellent Christmas slot or the fact that it’s yet another Spider-Man movie. All the multiverse leaks make No Way Home the most exciting Marvel movie of the year. We’re going to see multiple versions of Spider-Man in the film, fighting villains from every previous Spider-Man movie. It’s the MCU’s worst-kept secret. But it’s also something that would likely convince millions of fans to see the film in theaters on release day.

Sony and Marvel have plenty of time to decide whether or not to postpone the No Way Home release date. And we might see a trailer once the studios reach a decision.

Deadline says this weekend’s Free Guy premiere could be a bellwether for Spider-Man’s fate. If the movie grosses over $20 million during its opening weekend, it will be a good sign for the strength of the box office in the US and Canada. Otherwise, it might prove that consumers aren’t actually willing to sit down in a theater as the number of COVID-19 cases surges.

On the other hand, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will hit theaters on September 3rd. That’s the second of four MCU movies coming out this year. Unlike Black Widow, the movie isn’t going to be available on Premier Access. But Disney hasn’t postponed the film yet.

