The Office season 8 extended episodes are coming to Peacock this week

After releasing extended cuts for The Office season 7 all the way back in January, Peacock will bookend the year with The Office: Superfan Episodes for season 8.

In case you weren’t aware, Peacock has been releasing never-before-seen extended episodes of The Office since 2021, typically adding new seasons to the streaming service twice a year. In 2025, the tradition will presumably come to an end, as the ninth and final season is the only one that hasn’t been given the Superfan Episodes treatment yet.

In order to promote the latest Superfan Episodes, Peacock posted the scrapped cold open from “Christmas Wishes,” the tenth episode of the season. As with many scenes that didn’t make the final cut, this one is pretty funny and would have worked well in the episode:

The new Superfan Episodes contain two hours of footage from The Office that has never aired anywhere else before. That includes deleted scenes from season 8 as well as extended scenes that ended earlier in the broadcast cut you saw on TV.

If you don’t remember season 8, Peacock shared a short synopsis: “Season 8 centers on Andy Bernard’s (Ed Helms) rise to regional manager after the departure of beloved boss, Michael Scott (Steve Carell). Robert California (James Spader) also joins the crew as the CEO of Sabre, a printer company that has acquired Dunder Mifflin.”

This might be the most controversial season of The Office, as the writers arguably struggled to find their footing after the departure of Steve Carell. James Spader and Catherine Tate brought very different energies as Robert California and Nellie Bertram.

Perhaps the extended episodes will put the penultimate season in a new light.