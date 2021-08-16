‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer might be coming sooner than expected

Spider-Man: No Way Home isn’t just the movie Marvel fans are dying to see this year. It’s also the movie with the most elusive trailer of time. No Way Home premieres on December 17th. There are about four months left until it’s out — assuming Marvel and Sony don’t postpone it — but there’s still no trailer. One prevailing theory for the trailer delay is that the film’s release date might get pushed back. Sony just postponed the Venom: Let There Be Carnage premiere by a few weeks, further fueling speculation that Spider-Man 3 will receive the same treatment. But now an insider from India has some good news about No Way Home that might suggest the trailer release is getting close. Disney is already dubbing the Spider-Man trailer for the country, but it’s still unclear when it will arrive.

Today's Top Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K just got a rare 20% discount — don't miss out! Price: Was $50, Now $39.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Spider-Man 3 trailer mystery

Given all the attention No Way Home has received from fans this year, a trailer isn’t really necessary for the film to succeed. First of all, this is a Spider-Man film, and he’s one of the most popular superheroes. Secondly, this is an MCU movie, and huge profits are virtually guaranteed.

More importantly, the biggest No Way Home spoiler has already been leaked. Even fans who hate MCU spoilers probably know that Spider-Man: No Way Home will explore the multiverse, featuring different Spider-Man versions and their corresponding villains from Sony’s films.

Ruined surprises aside, Sony and Marvel will probably avoid confirming the multiverse aspect of No Way Home in the first trailer. That’s actually a good reason not to release any footage. Add the pandemic uncertainty, and you end up with a great incentive to delay the first trailer.

Good news from India

Amit Chaudhari is a Twitter user who claims to have access to MCU secrets. He’s a graphic designer and VFX artist who reports on movie and trailer localization news. He said about a year ago that Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) would have a cameo in Black Widow. That turned out to be true-ish. We didn’t see Renner in the film, but we heard about him. He recorded dialogue that appeared in one of Nat’s (Scarlett Johansson) flashbacks. He provided instructions to Black Widow for the S.H.I.E.L.D. mission that would haunt her for years to come.

Fast-forward to August 2021, and Chaudhari now claims that the rumor that the Spider-Man 3 trailer is dubbing in India is true, but there is a twist. According to Chaudhari, there’s no guarantee that the trailer will be attached to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theaters.

Yes, the rumor re. #SpiderManNoWayHome's Trailer's dubbing in #India is true, however this doesn't guarantee that it will be attached with #ShangChi in theaters. I haven't tweeted it yesterday as one of the folks at Sony India was not able to confirm it until Today. pic.twitter.com/q5q5k5G2V9 — Amit Chaudhari (@5150Aamrit) August 14, 2021

Chaudhari says someone from Sony India confirmed that they are now dubbing the trailer for the region. If so, that’s a big development for No Way Home. At least we know that Sony and Marvel are trying to release a trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home soon.

It’s too early to tell whether No Way Home will keep its December 17th release date or not. As of now, Disney has not postponed the other two MCU films set to premiere this year. Shang-Chi is still coming out on September 3rd, while Eternals has a November 5th release date.

Today's Top Deal

Amazon's Echo Dot is flying off the shelves at just $35! Price: Was $50, Now $34.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission