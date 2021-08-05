‘Deadpool 3’ has a 70% chance to film in 2022, says Ryan Reynolds

Marvel’s 2021 is absolutely stacked. Even having already released WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and Black Widow, it looks like the next five months are somehow going to get even busier. What If…? starts streaming on Disney+ August 11th. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters September 3rd. And then there’s Eternals, Hawkeye, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. But even with nine releases this year, fans still want more. That’s exactly why we are unsurprised to see people bugging Ryan Reynolds about Deadpool 3.

In January, Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed that Ryan Reynolds was overseeing a script for a new Deadpool movie. He made it clear that Deadpool would be part of the MCU going forward as well. We also learned that sisters Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin are working with Reynolds on the script. The two are best known for their work on Fox’s animated sitcom Bob’s Burgers.

When is Deadpool 3 coming out?

As for a timetable for the sequel, there really isn’t one, as far as we know. At least, there wasn’t, until a recent interview was published. Collider got the chance to speak with Reynolds ahead of the release of his new movie Free Guy. During their interview, the site asked what the chances would be of Deadpool 3 filming in 2022. Surprisingly, Reynolds was rather forthright with his answer:

The percentage chance? I don’t know. I couldn’t assign a percentage to that. I’d say it’s 50/50 maybe? We’re really actively developing it and getting it into pretty good shape. What the hell month is it? August? Oh next year? Probably pretty damn good. I’d say 70%.

We’re not going to hold Reynolds to that guesstimate, but it’s certainly an encouraging sign. Reynolds also talked about how much fun he was having working with the Molyneuxs on the script:

It’s something that is just a daily process. Writing is kind of like that, you’ve got a lot time to do it and walk away, and I’m working with the Molyneuxs on it, it’s been great. They’re incredibly talented and so, so smart. They so understand that world and know how to zig when everyone’s expecting a zag, so it’s been a lot of fun.

As full as Marvel’s slate is, we’d be shocked to see Deadpool 3 before 2023. That said, the fact that the character survived the 20th Century Fox acquisition at all is a treat for fans. While you are waiting for more news, why not revisit Deadpool’s first MCU crossover from last month.

