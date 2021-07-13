Watch Deadpool cross over with the MCU for the first time

We are all anxiously awaiting news about Deadpool’s arrival in the MCU following Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox. Kevin Feige already confirmed Deadpool 3 would be part of the MCU, but it could be years away. In the meantime, Ryan Reynolds teamed up with Taika Waititi to give us a taste of Deadpool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Oddly, it comes in the form of a reaction video to a trailer for the actor’s new movie Free Guy.

On Tuesday, Ryan Reynolds published a video on his YouTube channel. In the video, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Korg (Taika Waititi) react to the trailer for the upcoming 20th Century Studios film Free Guy. Reynolds and Waititi happen to star opposite one another in the movie, which they play up in the reaction video. It’s genuinely very funny, and should intrigue Marvel fans:

Korg was one of the breakout stars of Thor: Ragnarok, teaming up with the Asgardian near the end of the movie. In addition to directing the movie, Taika Waititi also voiced Korg. This is the first time we’ve seen the alien creature since Avengers: Endgame. It’s also the first time that we’ve seen Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool interacting with an MCU character. Of course, Disney owns Free Guy after buying Fox, so this is really just a clever marketing scheme. Nevertheless, the conversation at the end of the video directly references Deadpool’s future in the MCU.

Some of the best jokes in the video revolve around Disney+. Deadpool says that Korg was not his first choice, but everyone else was too busy over on the streaming service.

“You have a Disney+ show, don’t you, f***face?” is also up there near the top. All jokes aside, the fact that Disney let Reynolds make this at all shows its commitment to the character. Deadpool 3 might not be out next year, but this is the best sign yet that it’s in the works.

