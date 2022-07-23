Avengers: Eternity Wars and other MCU movie titles surface after Secret Wars leak

One of Marvel’s most exciting MCU events of the year is lined up for Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). We expect Marvel to reveal additional details about the main storyline of the current saga this year, although it’s unclear whether Comic-Con will include an Avengers 5 reveal. However, several trademarks have leaked ahead of Marvel’s panel. After Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty appeared in a trademark leak on Friday afternoon, a trademark for Avengers: Eternity Wars has surfaced.

And these are just the Avengers movie titles from these two significant leaks. Several other MCU project titles appeared in these new trademark leaks, including exciting Captain America titles.

The trademark leaks

The Avengers: Eternity Wars trademark leak dropped soon after the first round of MCU leaks on Friday. Here are the first five trademarks that appeared online, including two Avengers movies.

Secret Wars certainly makes sense as an Avengers story given what has happened in the MCU Phase 4 so far. The multiverse is the main theme of the current phase of adventures, and Doctor Strange 2 already planted the seed for Secret Wars.

Friday’s first round of trademark leaks even mentioned what could be the name of the current saga: Multiverse Saga, which certainly makes sense.

As a reminder, the first three MCU phases were later included in the Infinity Saga that culminated in the Infinity War and Endgame movies.

The first round of leaks all but confirms the inevitable Avengers vs. Kang confrontation that will probably lead straight into Secret Wars. Kang (Jonathan Majors), of course, is one of the main villains that Marvel introduced early in Phase 4.

What is Avengers: Eternity Wars?

With that in mind, we have no idea what Avengers: Eternity Wars is, or when we’d see it. What we do know is that Eternity is a prominent Marvel character whom we met briefly in Thor: Love and Thunder. However, there’s no apparent connection between Eternity and the Avengers at this point.

We’ll also note that there’s no guarantee that Marvel will use these titles for MCU projects in the near or distant future. But that doesn’t change the fact that trademark applications for these Marvel properties exist.

The second trademark leak contains additional exciting movie titles on top of Avengers: Eternity Wars. It features not just one but two Captain America movie titles. These could be movies featuring two different variants of Cap. The other is Nomad, which could mark Chris Evans’s return to the MCU.

Here are the titles included in this Marvel trademark leak:

Will Marvel announce Avengers movies at Comic-Con?

While Avengers: Eternity Wars remains the most exciting title in the list above, we also have sequels for Shang-Chi and Eternals on the list. Then there’s the Midnight Sons crossover and what appears to be the first Black Knight solo movie.

Will Marvel announce any of these titles at Comic-Con? We’ll just have to wait and see. But remember that Marvel will also make an appearance at the D23 Expo in September. The studio might also host a completely separate event at some point.

Finally, we’ll add that Marvel has yet to confirm any of these trademarks, and we can’t be sure whether or not they’ve been filed for the MCU.

