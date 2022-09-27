Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be one of Marvel’s longest movies ever

If you’ve always thought that Marvel’s MCU movies fly by no matter how long they are, then you’ll be happy about the runtime of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The highly anticipated sequel has a November 11th release date, meaning ticket preorders will start soon as theaters prepare for the big event. And that’s how we know that Wakanda Forever will be one of Marvel’s longest movies to date.

Even without theater listings, we’d still expect Wakanda Forever to be a relatively long movie. It’s not just any sequel. It’s going to be a very emotional movie that will have to reckon with T’Challa’s death in the MCU after Chadwick Boseman passed away in real life. And it’ll have to introduce a brand new Black Panther to replace the late king.

The original Black Panther premiered in February 2018, with a runtime of 2 hours and 14 minutes. That’s a rather long movie, but it’s in line with most of Marvel’s MCU releases. We’d expect Wakanda Forever to be at least as long.

For example, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was 2 hours and 6 minutes long. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings lasted 2 hours and 12 minutes. Black Widow was just two minutes longer than that.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever runtime revealed

At the other end of the spectrum, we have Marvel’s longer MCU movies. The runtime often surpasses 2 hours and 20 minutes for these titles. And it looks like Wakanda Forever is the next MCU adventure to get a longer runtime.

Captain America: Civil War is 2 hours and 27 minutes long. No Way Home was 2 hours and 28 minutes. Avengers: Age of Ultron is just 7 minutes shy of the last Spider-Man film. And Infinity War took 2 hours and 29 minutes. Eternals is even longer than that at 2 hours and 36 minutes.

Then there’s Avengers: Endgame with its 3-hour and 1-minute runtime.

Wakanda Forever will have a runtime of at least 2 hours and 41 minutes, making it the second longest MCU title after Endgame. The information comes from The Direct, which noticed that theaters had updated their Black Panther 2 pages with runtime details.

For example, Cineplex and Regal list the same estimate: 2 hours and 41 minutes. Puzzlingly, Cineworld puts the sequel at 2 hours and 10 minutes.

Wow, this is much shorter than what I was told a few days ago. Either way, looks like WAKANDA FOREVER is going to be a very long movie. https://t.co/swB2zgq4DZ — BSL (@bigscreenleaks) September 27, 2022

That said, a leaker claims that the 2-hour and 41-minute runtime for Wakanda Forever is “much shorter” than what they learned about Black Panther 2 a few days ago.

Whatever the case, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the kind of MCU event you won’t want to miss. With September almost over, Marvel will soon start ticket presales, at which point runtime information will become official.

