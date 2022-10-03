Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer 2 shows the new Black Panther

Marvel released the first emotional Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer during Comic-Con in July, giving us a few teasers of what’s to come in the sequel. We haven’t seen any additional footage since then, but that changed on Monday morning. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer 2 is out now, as Marvel is ready for ticket preorders.

Like trailer 1, the new clip is just as emotional. There’s no question that T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) will cast a long shadow over the sequel. Tears will be shed in the movie and in theaters come November 11th. But trailer 2 is also a lot more revealing than the first one. For example, this is the first Black Panther 2 trailer that gives us our first look at the new Black Panther.

Mind you, some massive spoilers follow below.

Who is the new Black Panther?

Don’t expect Marvel to tell us who the next Black Panther will be now that T’Challa has died in the MCU. But Wakanda Forever trailer 2 goes further than trailer 1 by showing us the new Black Panther for the first time.

There has been a lot of speculation on whether it’ll be a man or woman replacing the King. The top candidates are M’Baku (Winston Duke) and Shuri (Letitia Wright), with the latter being a favorite to carry the Black Panther mantle in Wakanda Forever.

Trailer 2 tells us that it’s a woman behind the mask. But we don’t see who she is. It might be Shuri — or it could be someone else.

Iron Man’s replacement appears in Wakanda Forever trailer 2

Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) is Marvel’s new Iron Man superhero now that Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) is gone. Black Panther 2 trailer 1 showed Riri Williams building her Ironheart armor, reminiscent of how Tony Stark did it in the movie that started the MCU madness.

Trailer 2 takes it to the next level. We get to see Ironheart in action, piloting her suit of armor in a few action scenes. Don’t expect too much detail on this front from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer 2. After all, this is still the kind of reveal Marvel will save for cinemas.

New Black Panther 2 trailer gives us more details about Namor

We saw Namor (Tenoch Huerta) in trailer 1, engaged in a conflict with Wakanda. It’s still unclear why the two nations will be fighting. But we learn more details about the character who appears to be the movie’s main villain — spoiler alert: he’s not the real villain.

Trailer 2 has M’Baku warning us that killing Namor “will risk eternal war”. We also learn that the Wakanda Forever anti-hero is known as K’uk’ulkan, just as we see some of his powers.

That’s what his people call him instead of general or King. And it means “feather serpent god.”

And Namor tells us that “only the most broken people can be great leaders.” That’s a quote that probably fits T’Challa, Shuri, and Namor.

You can watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer 2 below.

