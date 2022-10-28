This Wakanda Forever clip is our best look at the new Black Panther

Wakanda Forever will introduce a brand new Black Panther because T’Challa actor Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away before production on the sequel had started. That’s not a major spoiler, as we knew all along that Marvel wouldn’t recast the beloved character. But Marvel has barely shown the new Black Panther in trailers and promo ads. Fast-forward to today, however, and the studio gave us our best look yet at the new Black Panther via a clip that looks more like a trailer than a TV ad.

The video gives us an extended fight sequence featuring Wakanda’s protector that’s meant to create more excitement ahead of the film’s release. But the new Black Panther scenes are also very puzzling, considering a different Wakanda Forever clip that dropped a massive bombshell.

Before we can explain, you should know that big spoilers will follow below.

The new Black Panther reveal

Marvel has been very deliberate with its new Black Panther in its Wakanda Forever clips. The studio will surely not reveal the identity of the character behind the mask while marketing the movie. That’s the kind of reveal that is reserved for the theatrical experience.

But Marvel didn’t show the new superhero in the first trailer. Instead, here’s the teaser we got.

We had to wait several months before the second Wakanda Forever trailer actually showed the new Black Panther’s face. In a mask, at least.

Then Marvel dropped a fight sequence that made us believe Shuri (Letitia Wright) will become the MCU’s next Black Panther.

However, that didn’t last long, as Marvel then indicated that Wakanda Forever might feature multiple Black Panther characters.

The new Wakanda Forever clip

This brings us to a new one-minute Wakanda Forever clip that Marvel released online. It’s titled Time, and it features plenty of new footage. Marvel could have gone ahead and called this one Wakanda Forever trailer 3.

We get a few excellent shots showing Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) in action, complete with an even better look at the new Iron Man-like superhero and her suit of armor.

But the new Black Panther scenes easily take the cake. We see the superhero fight Namor’s (Tenoch Huerta) army alongside the Dora Milaje. We saw the fight on the deck of a ship at sea in different trailers.

The new Black Panther is incredibly agile, moving quickly on this unique battlefield. But what’s really puzzling in all of this is the new Black Panther’s helmet.

This is the same Black Panther suit from the second trailer. But it’s getting more screen time in this clip. The cuts are so fast that even taking proper screenshots is a daunting task.

The important takeaway is that it looks nothing like the two other helmets that Marvel revealed in a previous clip.

We already think that Wakanda Forever will feature more than one character becoming a new Black Panther. But is it possible we’ll have as many as three of them wearing the new armor?

We have no way to answer that question just yet. And that’s probably what Marvel wants. Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11th, with previews playing a day or two ahead of that.

