Marvel released new clips from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – watch them here

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is less than two weeks away, and there’s palpable excitement about the movie. Fans can’t wait to see the sequel and discover the next MCU secrets that Marvel is ready to reveal. Wakanda Forever will also be a massive tribute to Chadwick Boseman, according to the trailers and clips that Marvel has released so far.

With Boseman gone, someone else will take his place as the protector of Wakanda, and we think we’ve found a big twist in the Black Panther 2 teaser promos that Marvel released. But not all clips are supposed to contain revealing details or Easter eggs. And Marvel just released a few extended scenes from Wakanda Forever that deliver interesting details about the plot without necessarily being big spoilers for the movie.

However, if you try to avoid MCU trailers, TV ads, or footage from upcoming adventures, you should know that big Wakanda Forever spoilers might follow below.

Namor discovers Wakanda for the first time

We’ve been discussing Namor (Tenoch Huerta) ever since the first Wakanda Forever trailer confirmed that he’d be a villain in the Black Panther sequel. That’s because this mutant might not be as evil as we think. Huerta teased as much in interviews without offering any specifics.

Also, Marvel likes misleading fans with its trailers and clips, and Wakanda Forever is no different.

With that in mind, the following clip shows Namor discovering Wakanda for the first time. The clip below played on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where Huerta was a guest.

The scene gives us the first meeting between Namor, Ramonda (Angela Bassett), and Shuri (Letitia Wright). The two women already perceive him as a threat, even though the conflict between the two countries hasn’t started yet.

Namor seems to be incredibly excited to discover a nation like Wakanda. And he’s perplexed that Wakanda is willing to share all of its riches with the world. This scene must occur early in the movie before Namor decides to move against Wakanda.

Interestingly, we see Namor introducing himself rather ominously. He tells the two that his enemies call him Namor, and we’re not even in a state of war between the two civilizations.

The Wakanda Forever clip is very short, and it’s right at the beginning of the video below. You can also check out Kimmel’s interview with the actor about making Black Panther 2.

Wakanda Forever clip showing the invasion

The next exclusive Wakanda Forever clip Fandango released online is much more exciting. The video titled Wakanda Defends shows us the actual invasion of Wakanda. Namor and his Talocans storm Wakanda, using water to their advantage to flood and stun their adversaries.

We see Shuri in action, flying an advanced spaceship to try to repel the enemies. Meanwhile, the Dora Milaje fight on the ground, with M’Baku (Winston Duke) also engaged in the defense. This indicates the attack wasn’t exactly a surprise for Wakanda.

Namor doesn’t appear in this clip, but we know from other Wakanda Forever trailers and teasers that he’ll also be in this fight.

In previous Wakanda Forever teasers and clips, Namor tried to negotiate with the powerful nation. He wondered whether Wakanda will be an ally or a foe, which indicates there might be a bigger threat to Namor than Black Panther.

