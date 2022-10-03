Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s villain might not be who you think

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11th, and Marvel just started selling tickets online. Marvel often announces ticket presales with new trailers or clips from the upcoming movie. And the same happened with Wakanda Forever. While we expected new scenes and teasers from Wakanda Forever, Marvel did not include a crucial piece of information in trailer 2: The identity of the real Black Panther 2 villain.

You might think you know who the main Black Panther 2 villain is after that emotional Comic-Con trailer. But you might be wrong. That comes directly from an interview with one of the Wakanda Forever stars. Mind you, massive spoilers might follow below.

The Comic-Con trailer confirmed what we were suspecting. Namor (Tenoch Huerta) will appear in Black Panther 2. He’ll come into conflict with Wakanda and, therefore, the new Black Panther.

As a reminder, Marvel has not recast T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman). Therefore, Wakanda Forever will introduce a brand new Black Panther. This superhero will undoubtedly face off with Namor as the latter attacks Wakanda.

Namor might be the Black Panther 2 anti-hero

Let’s spell it out: Namor might not be the main villain of Wakanda Forever. That’s what the Namor actor himself teased in an interview with Empire (via The Direct).

“Latin-Americans are always the bad guys in Hollywood movies,” Huerta said. “And now we are the heroes – or an anti-hero, in this instance…”

Furthermore, the actor hopes that Wakanda Forever’s Namor casting would inspire Mexicans and Latinos. “We [Latin-Americans] are making something to be proud of in Hollywood,” he said of the sequel. That’s another suggestion that Namor isn’t the main villain of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Marvel might want to use Namor to build up the Talocan region in the MCU, just like it’s doing with Wakanda.

These statements echo similar remarks from the same actor at Comic-Con, where he referred to Namor as a superhero:

It’s amazing. I mean everyone pretends to be a superhero or to be part of movies or whatever, and then you are part of it. You are the superhero, and then you are wearing the costume. It’s your skin, your voice, your brain, your talent, your story. It’s overwhelming.

Finally, let’s also remember that Namor is a mutant in the MCU. And Marvel has yet to bring the X-Men into the MCU proper.

Who is the real Wakanda Forever villain?

Wakanda Forever wouldn’t be the first MCU movie where Marvel tries to conceal the main villain’s identity. We saw that in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness earlier this year, where the trailers showed the villain parading her at something else.

However, the Black Panther 2 main villain has not appeared in the first trailer. It only popped up in rumors that say a certain Doctor Doom will debut in Wakanda Forever. Doom might be behind the events that set in motion the conflict between Namor and Black Panther. But there’s no confirmation for them at this time.

