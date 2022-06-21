We might know how Marvel plans to bring Doctor Doom to the MCU

The Fantastic Four is the most highly anticipated team of superheroes to come to the MCU, although Marvel is far from being ready to announce a release date for the Fantastic Four reboot. We might meet some of the characters from the Fantastic Four with the help of other MCU movies. And it so happens that we saw the MCU’s first version of Mister Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with John Krasinski playing a variant of the hero. Rumors now claim that we might see Doctor Doom in a different MCU project, long before Fantastic Four.

It might happen with the help of a post-credits scene that Marvel reportedly filmed for an upcoming movie in a highly secret way. Before we can explain, you should know that spoilers might follow below.

When will the Fantastic Four launch?

Doctor Doom has been the villain in previous Fantastic Four productions. Fox’s 2007 film featured Julian McMahon as Doctor Doom, and he appeared in the film’s sequel as well. Then, the 2015 reboot of the movie gave us Toby Kebbell as Victor Von Doom.

That’s not to say the MCU’s Fantastic Four has to deliver the same villain. But Doctor Doom is a highly anticipated antagonist who can be put to good use in a bunch of MCU movies, not just Fantastic Four.

Also, given the growing size of the MCU, we can certainly have Doctor Doom appear much sooner than the new Fantastic Four movie. Especially if Marvel plans to turn Doctor Doom into the next Thanos-level threat that a team of Avengers has to face.

We also don’t expect to have the MCU’s Fantastic Four in theaters in the near future. Marvel is still looking for a director, and the search may continue for a few months. And we have no idea when Kevin Feige & Co. will announce the cast.

Therefore, Fantastic Four will get a 2024 release date at best, if not later. In contrast, Doctor Doom might appear in the MCU much sooner.

The mysterious Doctor Doom post-credits scene

A leaker claimed a few days ago that Doctor Doom might have been cast “for a while now.” Marvel apparently already made the suit. The studio has even supposedly shot “some stuff” that might include Doom’s personal bodyguards or the Latverian royal guard.

Not sure who's playing Doom, but I think he's been cast for a while now. Heard the suit has already been created and fitted, some stuff was shot involving either Doom's personal bodyguard(s) or the Latverian royal guard. #BlackPanther #WakandaForever https://t.co/RQuFmVP1Ld — CineStealth 🔍 Film Leaks (@cinestealth) June 17, 2022

The leaker included hashtags for Black Panther and Wakanda Forever, hinting that the MCU’s Doctor Doom might make some sort of appearance in the upcoming sequel.

Doom isn’t the main villain of Black Panther 2. He can’t be, as we expect that role to go to Namor (Tenoch Huerta).

This brings us to another claim from Twitter that says Doctor Doom will appear in a post-credits scene following Wakanda Forever. If this leaker is accurate, then Marvel shot the Doctor Doom scenes separate from the movie. That would imply most of the Black Panther 2 cast and crew have no knowledge of the scene.

#WakandaForever post-credit involves Doctor Doom and his bodyguards. It was filmed entirely separate from the rest of the movie. It's rumored to connect Doom with the upcoming Thunderbolts project. Possibly as the antagonist? pic.twitter.com/73lldKzQVW — Moth Culture (@Moth_Culture) June 18, 2022

Moreover, the leaker claims that the Doctor Doom scene is tied to the MCU’s Thunderbolts project. That’s an Avengers-like crossover that Marvel might be ready to shoot soon. A report a few days ago told us that Marvel already has a director for the movie.

We can’t confirm any Doctor Doom rumors at this time, however. As for Wakanda Forever, the Black Panther sequel premieres on November 11th, 2022. That means we’re several months away from discovering what the film’s post-credits scene is about.

