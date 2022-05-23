The Black Panther 2 villain might have just leaked

With Doctor Strange 2 approaching $1 billion at the box office and the Thor 4 release closing in, we’ll soon see more and more Black Panther 2 rumors. The biggest question on everyone’s mind is who will replace T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) as Black Panther, and that’s probably a Wakanda Forever secret that Marvel will guard fiercely. Or at least try to. That’s not the kind of rumor we’re looking at today, however. Instead, we have leaks that may give us our first look at the Black Panther 2 villain, the character who will oppose whoever carries the Black Panther mantle next.

Before we move on to these new Wakanda Forever leaks, we’ll warn you that spoilers might follow below.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever should hit theaters on November 11th, assuming there aren’t any additional delays. The production hit various speed bumps over the winter, but recent reports said Marvel has enough time to finish it on time for the mid-November premiere.

We have yet to see any marketing materials for the new movie, however. We don’t have Black Panther 2 trailers or even posters that could contain hints about the next Black Panther and the film’s villain. After all, Marvel’s marketing is focused on three distinct projects right now.

Multiverse of Madness topped $800 million after three weekends, and it appears to be on track for $1 billion at the box office. Ms. Marvel will hit Disney Plus on June 8th, introducing a brand new MCU hero. A month later, Thor: Love and Thunder will bring us the latest Thor story.

With all that in mind, we don’t expect to see official Black Panther 2 footage in the foreseeable future.

The Black Panther 2 villain

Official news might be scarce, but MCU leakers are still very active. And they’re spilling details about the Black Panther 2 villain’s costume.

If you’ve been following MCU spoilers, then you must be aware that Namor is rumored to be the main villain in Wakanda Forever. Tenoch Huerta should play him, according to some of those leaks.

RUMOR: Our first possible look at Namor in BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER! 🔱



(via: @TheDenofNerds) pic.twitter.com/FXaeXy18dj — Black Panther 2 News (@bpanthernews) May 22, 2022

We don’t have images showing Huerta in his Namor costume, but the outfit has now appeared in at least a few leaks. One of them is the blurry image above, which indicates the outfit will be similar to the comics.

As expected, Marvel will make some changes. We’re looking at green shorts paired with gauntlets on the arms and a neckpiece. Moreover, the character seems to have wings on his feet.

And this is how MCU Namor looks like https://t.co/9bjNO0zFwN pic.twitter.com/KQwMCyNUBT — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) May 22, 2022

A well-known leaker who has provided plenty of MCU scoops in the past posted the illustration above. It’s not blurry, but it’s not an image from the Wakanda Forever set. We’re still looking at the Black Panther villain above, according to the leaker. That’s Namor, and the costume design is closer to the comics.

The same leaker also posted the comics design for comparison.

Finally, YouTuber Grace Randolph seemed to confirm the Namor leaks. She surfaced her tweet from last October, where she mentioned a similar costume for the Black Panther 2 villain. Randolph said that she has personally seen Tenoch Huerta as Namor.

That said, these are all still rumors. And we only have illustrations for the time being. We have yet to see the Black Panther 2 villain in the flesh, and we likely won’t for at least another couple of months.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.