A new The Marvels plot leak might spoil the entire movie

It’s been a massive week for Marvel, with Kevin Feige unveiling far more details from the MCU roadmap than we had anticipated at Comic-Con. Marvel revealed several trailers for upcoming movies at the event, including clips that it’s not ready to release on YouTube. And we saw significant plot leaks for the movies Marvel is nearly ready to release. If that isn’t enough, then you should know that there is a big plot leak for The Marvels that seems to reveal everything about the movie.

As always with such leaks, we’ll warn you that many spoilers might follow below. And while we can’t guarantee the veracity of what’s about to follow, this leak has the backing of the Reddit mods from the popular MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit.

As much as some MCU fans love spoilers, leaks have become a massive problem for Marvel. Several Phase 4 films leaked in full well before their time in theaters. The list includes Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Also, we’ve seen these massive plot leaks months before the red carpet premiere. And then the trailers that Marvel released and other rumors connected to those properties seemed only to reinforce the plot leaks.

The Marvels might have the same problem. A few plot details leaked a few days ago, but not enough to reveal all of the film’s surprises. We still lacked a lot of details from the story, as The Marvels plot details came from various sources.

But the plot leak you’re about to see provides incredible tidbits that can ruin the fun for those fans who don’t like spoilers. With that in mind, we’ll give you another chance to avoid what follows below.

The new Marvels plot leak

The mods at MarvelStudiosSpoilers published the new plot leak, claiming they’ve been able to vet it. The spoilers seem to come from an early movie screening, which is expected in theaters on July 28th, 2023. Marvel might always go for reshoots, as it has about a year to go until the premiere, but it’s unlikely the story will see many changes. Again, we’re assuming here that the leak is genuine.

The plot leak tells us The Marvels is a movie about the power of the bangles, one of which belongs to Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani).

Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) is the story’s villain, the leader of the Kree. She has a bangle similar to Kamala Khan’s and needs the other to power some sort of weapon. Dar Benn has witnessed Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) killing the Supreme Intelligence. The Kree apparently refer to Captain Marvel as The Annihilator.

Dar-Benn is using the weapon to create unstable portals through which she can steal the resources she needs to rebuild the destroyed Hala. She’s taking water, air, and the sun of other planets via those portals. And she’s targeting all those places that Carol called home. Earth will be the last destination.

Needless to say that some of these planets will die after being attacked like that.

How Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau tie into The Marvels

The Ms. Marvel post-credits scene gave us an intriguing development. Captain Marvel and Kamala swapped places. That’s something that keeps happening between Carol, Kamala, and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). The post-credits scene is a part of The Marvels, according to the plot leak:

So Carol starts fighting Kree soldiers, and then begins switching with Kamala and Monica, and the Kree soldiers start switching with her. So at one point, Carol is on The Peak with [Nick] Fury [Samuel L. Jackson], while Kamala is at the peace summit, and Monica is fighting Kree soldiers in the Khan living room while the Khan family tries to hit them with brooms/fight them/runs around screaming. Very fun sequence. At the end, everyone – Fury included – ends up in the Khan living room, except Kamala. That ending scene in the Ms Marvel show is a direct shot from The Marvels.

Monica has been working on SWORD’s The Peak space station when all this starts happening. She’s there with Fury.

The MCU’s first musical and the baby Flerken

The previous Marvels plot leak indicated that a part of the movie will become a musical. That’s how people communicate on one of the planets that they visit. The new plot leak confirms that The Marvels will become the MCU’s first musical:

Carol has already been to Aladna and is reluctant to go back because she is the princess, married to Prince Yan in an accidental diplomatic mistake. Everyone on Aladna sings as a way of communicating. Brie sings. She has a lovely voice but it’s an awful sequence…

The plot leak also mentions a side plot of The Marvels. Techs working on the space station find weird eggs inside the ship. It turns out they’re Flerken eggs, which will spawn kittens. Later, Fury will use the baby Flerken to “eat” humans so they can all escape the spaceship that’s under attack. Dar-Benn will attack Earth and damage the space station in the process.

The plot leak’s most exciting detail

The Marvels will beat Dar-Benn, and they will have to destroy Hala in the process. Captain Marvel will realize that the Kree people see her as a villain for a good reason. She’s been responsible for their demise twice now.

But the ending of The Marvels will tell us the portals Dar-Benn’s weapon creates will make the universe unstable. In turn, this increases the likelihood of incursions. Monica will end up in a different universe as a result:

In addition to Dar-Benn destroying planets, her creation of portals makes the universe unstable, increasing the likelihood of an incursion, which is another reason they have to stop her. An incursion happens in the climax – Carol fights Dar-Benn while Monica and Kamala try to fix the incursion. Monica ends up flying through this “tear” in the universe and fixes it on the other side, and ends up stuck in that other universe.

We speculated that incursions, described in Doctor Strange 2, will lead to Secret Wars. We now know that Avengers 6 is called Secret Wars.

It’s unclear how The Marvels ties into Secret Invasion. The plot leak doesn’t mention the post-credits scenes, however.

Other spoilers in this lengthy plot leak reveal that Captain Marvel has been back on Earth to visit Monica and Maria since Captain Marvel. Separately, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) will have a cameo in this one, but her appearances will be limited. You can read the entire Marvels plot leak below.

