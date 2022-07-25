Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Comic-Con trailer leaks online

Marvel debuted the first Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer at its Comic-Con panel on Saturday, but the studio isn’t ready to show it publicly quite yet. Marvel did share the first Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, as well as a new trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. That’s the next MCU show set to hit Disney Plus next month.

Unsurprisingly, however, the Quantumania Comic-Con trailer leaked online immediately after the panel. Some people posted a description of the scenes Marvel showed at SDCC. Others just shared the audio on social media. But there were also video recordings from Marvel’s Hall H panel, giving us a blurry look at Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), some of his friends, and some of his foes in Quantumania. Mind you, some spoilers will follow below.

Marvel’s Comic-Con 2022 announcements

On Saturday, Marvel offered MCU revelations beyond our wildest dreams at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). Kevin Feige announced the entire slate of MCU Phase 5 movies and TV shows and three of the most important Phase 6 adventures. Two of those are Avengers movies, both hitting theaters in 2025.

Quantumania will be the first Phase 5 movie, out on February 17th next year.

Quantumania will bring back Kang (Jonathan Majors). The He Who Remains Kang variant died in Loki, but we expect plenty of Kang variants in the MCU in the coming movies and TV shows. Especially considering that Avengers 5 is called The Kang Dynasty.

We last saw Ant-Man in Endgame, where he helped save the universe from Thanos. He learned that time travel was possible due to being in the right place at the right time. His discovery led to the Time Heist that the Avengers pulled off to beat Thanos.

In Phase 4, we’ve learned that Ant-Man is quite popular now, unlike in Endgame. He is part of a strange musical about Steve Rogers in Hawkeye. And Ms. Marvel tells us that Scott Lang routinely appears on podcasts where he is revealing secrets about the Avengers.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Comic-Con trailer further explores Lang’s rise to popularity. He’s also written a book titled Look Out For The Little Guy, which he reads at some point in the trailer. And he’s apparently routinely bragging about his Endgame fights to those around him.

But the trailer also reveals that Ant-Man and his teammates will have to travel to the Quantum Realm to save the day again.

It’s not just Ant-Man and the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) suiting up. We’ll also see Cassie (Kathryn Newton) get her own armor. And Michelle Pfeiffer will return as Janet van Dyne.

"Everything you cling to, everything you call life, I know how it ends," says Kang. Scott tells him he made a mistake because he is an Avenger. Kang asks incredulously, "Are you an Avenger?" and asks Scott: "Did I kill you yet?" — Marvel Updates (@marvel_updat3s) July 24, 2022

The Quantumania Comic-Con trailer also gives us Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Bill Murray’s character. But the most exciting apparition must be the new Kang variant. And this one isn’t as good as He Who Remains.

Kang the Conqueror isn’t the only villain that Marvel showed in the trailer. The trailer also teased MODOK, but Marvel doesn’t reveal who will play the actor. Rumors say that it’s Corey Stoll who will play MODOK in the MCU. The actor played Yellowjacket, the villain in the first Ant-Man film. Yellowjacket should also be in the Quantum Realm after the events of that movie.

Marvel will keep removing the leaked Quantumania trailers from YouTube and other social media. But you should have no problem finding copies of it floating around.

