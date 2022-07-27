Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania plot leak might spoil all of the movie’s secrets

It might seem too early to talk about the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania plot leaks, but let’s not forget that the movie opens on February 17th. Quantumania will be the first MCU movie of 2023, opening Phase 5 of the MCU.

That’s no longer just speculation, considering all the big reveals at Comic-Con last week. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be the final movie of Phase 4, with Quantumania opening the next chapter. That’s why Marvel showed the Ant-Man 3 trailer at SDCC, giving the audience a look at the protagonists and the film’s main villain.

The first trailer already leaked, and now the entire plot of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania might have leaked. Just like the trailer, it’s also available online. But if you don’t appreciate MCU plot leaks, you’ll want to avoid what follows below.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania plot leak

It’s not just the Quantumania plot that leaked online this week. A Brazilian Twitter account has posted the plot for Black Panther 2 and Ant-Man 3. The person behind the account claims they’ve also shared the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness plot online well before the film’s release. The Twitter account has already been removed, however.

As always with such rumors, we can’t verify the Quantumania plot leak. It might be genuine, or it might be fake. But we do know that plenty of Marvel plot movies leaked online months before their theatrical debut. The list includes Eternals, No Way Home, and Multiverse of Madness.

With that in mind, we’ll warn you again that the Quantumania plot leak that follows contains plenty of spoilers.

Who is the villain of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

Even without a Comic-Con trailer or a purported plot leak, you might already know who the villain of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is. That’s Kang (Jonathan Majors), of course. The big Marvel villain that first appeared in Loki. He went by a different name in the TV show, He Who Remains, although we still refer to him as Kang.

The Quantumania plot leak says Kang will indeed be the film’s villain. He’ll be fighting anyone in his way, with other Kangs being the foes he fears the most.

Most of the action will happen in the Quantum Realm, with the plot leak indicating that Quantumania will give off Infinity War vibes.

Apparently, Kang will employ any sort of forces at his disposal to beat his other variants. He will command Avengers, Guardians, or the TVA, although it’s unclear if we’re looking at that many cameos for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Variants of Falcon (Anthony Mackie), War Machine (Don Cheadle), and Wong (Benedict Wong) might all appear in the film serving Kang.

What does the evil Kang want?

The fact that we’re looking at various instances of Kang and that the Quantumania plot leak is machine-translated makes it challenging to tell which Kang is doing what.

But the primary Kang villain wants to get at the center of the Quantum Realm. That’s where he’ll be able to control realities/timelines. That certainly makes sense, as the He Who Remains version was able to win the multiversal wars between his variants and bring his own order to the Sacred Timeline. And we always suspected that the TVA resides in the Quantum Realm.

Moreover, the Quantumania Kang villain operates some sort of device that prevents him from dying. Apparently, his life is on loop. Every time he dies in the present, a past version of him replaces him. The leaked trailer does deliver a puzzling line. Kang asks Ant-Man at one point whether he had killed him yet.

Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) will become involved in these battles against Kang in the Quantum Realm.

Where do Ant-Man and the Wasp fit into all of this quantum madness?

It’s Janet who is having visions of Kang, as she feels his presence. As a result, she’ll explain what happened in the Quantum Realm while she was trapped there. And that’s where we’ll learn that Janet had a relationship with King Krylar in the Quantum Realm. That’s probably who Bill Murray will play.

The King will be raising an army to beat all the Kangs. He will also recruit a Kang variant working against the evil version. Moreover, MODOK will also be part of this army. And Yellowjacket (Corey Stoll) is MODOK in Quantumania, according to the plot leak.

MODOK will also be working for the evil Kang and will betray him during the battle. MODOK will be able to steal Kang’s technology and then betray the Ant-Man family despite his newly formed bond with Cassie.

The heroes will remain trapped in the Quantum Realm as MODOK decides to invade Earth. This plan will not work out great for MODOK, as the Kang mastermind will him.

Cassie will kill the Kang mastermind, the one who doesn’t remember having killed Scott. And that’s how the Ant-Man family will learn of Kang’s loop that allows him to escape death.

Quantumania plot leak says details only one post-credits scene

The Quantumania plot leak also tells us to expect plenty of heartbreaking deaths, even if they might not be final. We’ll see Janet, Hope, Cassie, and Hank die in an alternate timeline that Kang shows Janet.

In turn, Janet will make the ultimate sacrifice apparently, leaving with Kang. Janet might die as a result of her leaving with Kang.

Ant-Man, the Wasp, Hank, and Cassie will return to Earth to inform the rest of the Avengers of the upcoming threat.

We’ll see Wong, Sam, and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) appear at the end of the film to discuss the new villain. Moreover, Wong will get a warning from Kamar Taj that the veil has been broken. This might have something to do with the incursion that started in Multiverse of Madness.

The Quantumania plot leak also notes that Marvel recorded just one post-credits scene for the time being. Kang is talking with the pharaoh version of himself, who is his right-hand man. They comment on Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and the TVA. Loki season 2 will reportedly attempt a revolution against Pharaoh Kang. We saw hints of Pharaoh Kang in Moon Knight by the way,

Again, none of this can be verified, but you can read the whole thing in full below:

