Moon Knight has a brilliant Kang Easter egg that everyone missed

Before Moon Knight premiered on Disney Plus, Marvel tempered fans’ expectations during the press tour. Those involved with production said the TV show will hardly contain any MCU Easter eggs. This is supposed to be a standalone story that doesn’t need specific Avengers references to work. The show needs tiny MCU connections though, and we started seeing them right away in episode 1. But it turns out that Moon Knight episode 3 has a big Kang (Jonathan Majors) Easter egg that everyone missed.

We should warn your that big spoilers might follow below. Before you read the explanation for the Kang reveal in Moon Knight, you should watch all three episodes on Disney Plus.

The MCU Easter eggs

Before we get to Kang, we’ll remind you that we already saw a few critical MCU Easter eggs in Moon Knight that helped establish the series’ place in the MCU timeline.

We thought the first big MCU Easter egg was in episode 2 when we saw that GRC logo on a bus during a fight scene featuring Mr. Knight (Oscar Isaac). The GRC is the global organization that manages the aftermath of Endgame. Billions of people returned to life when Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) snapped his fingers.

We met the GRC in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier several months after Endgame. That means Moon Knight takes place after the final Avengers movie.

However, it turns out that episode 1 had an exciting MCU connection as well. Steven Grant has a book on Wakanda in his apartment. That’s a fictional African nation, home of Black Panther.

This brings us to the big Kang reveal in Moon Knight episode 3, a detail that MCU fans who have read the comics might have already caught.

Marc Spector fights three people early in episode 3. Well, he and one of his mysterious personalities fought the trio. The latter kills two of the three, with Marc waking up to deal with the third, who is the youngest of the men (image above).

The Kang surprise in Moon Knight

The Kang Easter egg is the symbol that appears on the youngster’s jacket. It’s the Pharaoh Rama-Tut, which is a version of Kang the Conqueror in the comics. The best part about this Moon Knight Easter egg is that Marvel actually confirmed it.

YouTube channel New Rockstars says in the video at the end of this post that they were able to confirm with the Moon Knight crew that the Kang Easter egg was intentional in episode 3.

It’s still unclear what that means in the grand scheme of things.

The last time we saw a version of Kang, he died. That’s He Who Remains, the well-intentioned Kang variant who defeated all the evil ones to take control of the MCU timeline.

As we saw in Loki, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) killed that version of Kang. This set in motion events that will lead to the appearance of multiple Kang variants.

Also, we’ve recently explained how He Who Remains choreographed the events that facilitated the Avengers’ victory over Thanos in Endgame. It’s likely that Kang variants might have influenced all sorts of historical events in the timeline. That’s what he used the TVA for — to keep the main MCU timeline on a specific script.

With that in mind, we shouldn’t be surprised to see clear references to Kang in Moon Knight. Or they could be absent altogether. But this could be explored further in other movies and shows where we’ll see Majors reprise his role as Kang.

So far, we know the actor will appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. He’ll surely also be back for Loki season 2.

