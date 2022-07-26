Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Comic-Con trailer just leaked online

We wondered last week whether Marvel would show the first Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer at Comic-Con 2022. The question was even more pressing once we learned that Will Poulter would attend the event in person. Poulter plays Adam Warlock in the MCU, a role James Gunn confirmed long before SDCC.

It turns out that Marvel had planned various MCU trailers for its Hall H panel on Saturday. Marvel released some of them online immediately, as they concern upcoming TV shows or movies. Included are the She-Hulk and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailers, with the latter ready to break your heart every time you watch it.

But Marvel did not release the Comic-Con trailers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania or Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Unsurprisingly, however, they have now both leaked online. Beware, spoilers might follow below.

Why is Gamora?

Wakanda Forever and Guardians 3 each have to deal with the death of a significant character, but the stakes are much higher for the former. Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa/Black Panther, died in real life after a battle with cancer that he kept secret from the public.

The Comic-Con trailer tells us that T’Challa will die in the MCU, and it shows part of the funeral.

Guardians 3 also has to deal with the death of a character. Gamora (Zoe Saldana) died in Infinity War, and a Gamora variant from a different reality appeared in Endgame. We never learned what happened to that variant at the end of Endgame. She just vanished, leaving Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) heartbroken again.

As we just saw the Guardians in Love and Thunder, they haven’t found Gamora yet.

This brings us to the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Comic-Con trailer that answers the mystery from the get-go.

Image source: Disney

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Comic-Con trailer

Apparently, Gamora is very easy to find, but the Guardians had an appointment with her all along. That’s what Nebula (Karen Gillan) reveals in one of the Comic-Con trailer’s early scenes, much to the dismay of Quill.

Not only is this Gamora variant alive and well, but she’s also the leader of the Ravagers. They’ll have to join forces with the Guardians for a mysterious mission. It’s unclear what the two groups will be up to, but the trailer’s music is more somber than ever. The clip teases that the Guardians will have to face the music and seemingly confirms our worst fears.

James Gunn teased that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 isn’t the movie fans expect it to be. And we’ve been wondering which member(s) of the group might die by the end. The Comic-Con trailer doesn’t explain any of that. But the music alone implies that the tone of Guardians 3 will be different.

The leaked trailer gives us a first look at Poulter’s Adam Warlock. Also, we get to see an older Groot (Vin Diesel). And there’s a much younger Rocket (Bradley Cooper) in the video, probably from before his evolution.

And yes, The High Evolutionary seems to be the villain in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, although the leaked version of the Comic-Con trailer might not be enough to make that clear. Chukwudi Iwuji will play The High Evolutionary.

That said, we won’t show you any of the low-quality versions of the trailer that are floating around because Marvel continues to take them down from social media. But you should have no trouble finding the clip yourself if you search on YouTube or Reddit.

