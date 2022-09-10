D23 Expo Marvel event: Thunderbolts, Secret Invasion, & more big reveals

Marvel surprised the crowd at Comic-Con 2022 by revealing a ton of details about the MCU Phase 5 and 6. We learned that we’re currently in the Multiverse Saga, which will end with two big Avengers adventures in 2025. However, Marvel did not show all of its cards at Comic-Con. That’s why fans have been anxiously anticipating Disney’s D23 Expo event, where Marvel is expected to make additional MCU secrets.

The day has finally come, and we have all of Marvel’s announcements from the D23 Expo below. Marvel did not stream the event live, but plenty of people were in attendance, posting all the updates on social media. You’re in for a few amazing surprises, including two official trailers.

New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer at D23 Expo

Marvel started the D23 Expo announcements with a live reenactment of the Rogers musical from Hawkeye, followed by a brand new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer.

Rumors said that Marvel would show the second trailer for the movie at the D23 Expo. The good news is that Marvel should release it online soon, as the MCU sequel hits theaters in a couple of months.

Queen Ramonda gives a speech at the UN while soldiers are shown trying to steal vibranium.

The first Ironheart teaser

Marvel also brought the first Ironheart teaser at D23 Expo, with Wakanda Forever’s Ryan Coogler being a part of the announcement.

Anthony Ramos will play The Hood, the series’ villain.

Ironheart hits Disney Plus in fall 2023.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania shows up at D23 Expo

The movie that will open the MCU Phase 5 could not be absent from Marvel’s big MCU event at D23 Expo. We’re of course talking about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which will deliver more Kang (Jonathan Majors) action than the first season of Loki.

Majors joined Kevin Feige on the stage, alongside Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, to discuss the sequel.

According to Rudd, Ant-Man 3 is unlike anything in the franchise so far. Apparently, it’s “bananas,” especially Majors’s part in the movie.

Feige further teased that the sequel will tie directly to The Kang Dynasty, which is the title of Avengers 5.

It’s unclear when the D23 Expo Quantumania trailer will hit YouTube, but it should leak in full even before the official release.

Marvel’s Werewolf by Night teaser at D23 Expo

Marvel then switched gears back to Disney Plus to discuss the Werewolf by Night special.

Marvel announced the show’s release date, revealing it’ll hit the streaming service on October 7th.

Marvel also showed the first trailer for Werewolf by Night at D23 Expo. Given the special’s imminent release, it’s the kind of trailer that Marvel shared online during the D23 panel.

Secret Invasion trailer and Armor Wars

Secret Invasion is one of the most interesting Disney Plus shows of Marvel’s MCU Phase 5. Loki 2 is easily another. And Don Cheadle showed up at D23 Expo to talk about Secret Invasion.

As expected, Marvel showed a Secret Invasion trailer during the panel, one that fans will be dying to see. The TV show hits Disney Plus next spring, and Marvel just released it online:

But Marvel also mentioned his own MCU standalone adventure, Armor Wars. The TV show is a 6-episode series that will start shooting next year. Furthermore, Feige revealed that Armor Wars comes out of Secret Invasion.

Marvel’s Loki season 2 surprise at D23 Expo

Speaking of the God of Mischief, Loki season 2 got its own D23 Expo announcement. Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), and Mobius (Owen Wilson) showed up to talk about the upcoming season.

Ke Huy Quan, who you’ll remember from Everything Everywhere All at Once, also joins season 2.

They revealed that Loki 2 picks up right after season 1, with the TVA having no idea who Loki is.

More importantly, Loki season 2 will connect to the whole Multiverse Saga.

Fantastic Four has a new director

Fantastic Four is easily one of the most anticipated Marvel D23 Expo announcements. And Kevin Feige did bring up the reboot.

Just as we heard, it will be Matt Shakman directing Fantastic Four. But that’s all Feige had to say about the movie. That’s right, the cast remains a mystery.

The first Echo teaser

Moving on to a new Disney Plus MCU adventure, Marvel brought some of the cast of Echo to D23. The TV series has wrapped filming ahead of its summer 2023 release.

We’ll see Echo (Alaqua Cox) again, a character first introduced in Hawkeye. And Vincent D’Onofrio will return as Kingpin. As expected, he seems to have survived his last encounter with Maya.

Marvel’s D23 Expo panel introduced the Daredevil reboot

If you already have Kingpin on stage, you might as well keep him there, talking about a different adventure where this beloved MCU villain will appear.

That’s exactly what Marvel did, introducing Daredevil: Born Again at D23 Expo. The highly anticipated reboot starts filming next year, hitting Disney Plus in Spring 2024.

That said, you won’t have to wait for Echo and Daredevil to see Charlie Cox in the MCU again. He should cameo in She-Hulk soon.

Captain America: New World Order gets a proper introduction

Feige announced the Captain America 4 title at Comic-Con, and D23 Expo is where New World Order got a proper introduction.

The sequel is set to premiere on May 3rd, 2024, just before the final MCU Phase 5 movie, Thunderbolts.

Carl Lumby will return as Isaiah Bradley, and Tim Blake Nelson will play The Leader.

Thunderbolts team revealed at D23 Expo

Speaking about the Thunderbolts, Marvel decided to unveil the roster of this Avengers-like team at D23 Expo.

Unsurprisingly, the Thunderbolts team will include various villains and antiheroes from previous MCU adventures. We have Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), US Agent (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Red Guardian (David Harbour), and Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen).

But it gets even better than that. Think Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) better.

Pulling the strings is Val (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), the Thunderbolts’ version of Nick Fury.

As you might know, Thunderbolts premieres on July 6th, 2024.

The Marvels conclude Marvel’s D23 Expo panel

Thunderbolts aren’t the only new team we’ll see in action in the MCU soon. The Marvels will introduce a new kind of team-up, one that the Ms. Marvel finale already teased.

We’ve got Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teynoah Parris). Goose and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) will also be back.

The Marvels premieres on July 28th, 2023, about a year before Thunderbolts. It’s also the final announcement of Marvel’s big D23 Expo MCU panel. Unfortunately, the D23 teaser wasn’t released online.

