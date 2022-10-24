Marvel’s first Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer is here

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the MCU’s third Ant-Man movie. And if we know anything about third installments in MCU movies, it’s that Marvel has big plans for them. The studio just released the first Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer teasing some of the exciting moments from this sequel.

Unsurprisingly, the trailer is similar to the Quantumania footage that Marvel showed at Comic-Con and the D23 Expo this year. Those clips leaked a while ago, so we know what sort of story Marvel is teasing.

Before we go any further, we’ll warn you that spoilers are coming down below, so stop reading now if you want to avoid them.

Even without a trailer, we know that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will feature Marvel’s next big villain. We were first introduced to a variant of this character in Loki, the “He Who Remains” version of Kang (Jonathan Majors). He was a somewhat good Kang variant. But he’d have still been a fierce opponent to the Avengers.

The Kang that Majors will play in Ant-Man 3 and Loki season 2 will be an entirely different type of villain. He’s a character that will play a major role in the MCU long before Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars arrive. Those movies will give us confrontations between the Avengers and this frightening version of Kang.

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer

We expected Marvel to release the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer in a few weeks, alongside the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere. But the studio started teasing a new trailer online late on Sunday. Marvel then released the trailer on Monday.

The clip will look familiar to anyone who watched the teasers that leaked after the Comic-Con and D23 Expo events.

Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) is famous after his Avengers exploits. That’s a tidbit we learned from Ms. Marvel, which told us Lang has been appearing on podcasts. He also has a book detailing his superhero adventures.

Everyone else is back, including Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton). Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) are there too.

They’ll all have to face a variant of Kang who is a lot scarier than He Who Remains. This Kang is an Avengers-killing variant who wonders whether he has ever killed Ant-Man at some point in the past.

Yes, Quantumania is a multiverse story.

That’s not to say that we’ll see the last of Scott Lang in this one. But it’s a reminder that the MCU movies have real stakes, and not all characters will survive the upcoming adventures. Not to mention that Marvel’s trailers are often intended to deceive fans.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premieres on February 17th, 2023, so there’s plenty of time to learn more details before it hits theaters.

