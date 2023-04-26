Heartbreaking Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 clip indicates huge plot leak is real

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Each day gets us closer to the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 May 5th premiere date, as Marvel continues to market the movie. Marvel is pulling out all the stops, as it’s looking to make the most of Guardians Vol. 3, and hopefully turn it into the big win it needs after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The newest scene Marvel released is also one of the most heartbreaking clips we’ve seen so far. It also seems to suggest that the big Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 plot leak we told you about might be real.

Guardians Vol. 3 spoilers follow below, right after we show you the new clip. If you want to be surprised in theaters, you’ll want to avoid everything that follows after the video.

The new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 clip

Marvel posted a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 clip on social media that’s unlike the previous scenes released in the past few weeks. Good to Have Friends shows a younger Rocket (Bradley Cooper) in the days after his creation. It’s an incredibly emotional moment, which you can watch below.

Remember, spoilers might follow after this video.

The clip shows four heartbreaking experiments of the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), who is the main villain in Guardians Vol. 3.

The High Evolutionary experimented on animals like Rocket Raccoon to create new species for a new world. The scene above takes place years before Rocket met the Guardians while he was still an early experiment. It likely comes from one of Rocket’s flashbacks, and it might be enough to confirm a big Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 plot leak from mid-December.

At the time, Rocket and the other smart animals that the High Evolutionary created didn’t even have names. They had serial numbers, like objects or genetic test subjects. The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 scene shows four of those animals, Rocket included, deciding to pick names for themselves so they can use them in the New World their creator promised.

Rocket, Lylla, Teefs, and Floor in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Good to Have Friends scene. Image source: Marvel Studios

That’s how we meet the adorable Lylla, Teefs, and Floor. We also learn of Rocket’s early suffering, as the character picked this name as an affirmation of his desire to be free. So he can build great ships and fly into the sky with his friends. Lylla, Teefs, and Floor.

The big Guardians Vol. 3 plot leak

Back in December, we saw a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 plot leak on a subreddit dedicated to Marvel Spoilers. That forum has since been shut down amid Reddit’s legal troubles with Marvel owner Disney.

That plot leak mentioned Lylla as a future member of the new team of superheroes that Rocket will lead after Guardians Vol. 3. But it also mentioned the names of Teefs and Floor, the genetically altered walrus and rabbit we see in the scene above.

Rocket (Bradley Cooper) in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer 1. Image source: Marvel Studios

From my coverage at the time:

Lila is another genetically altered animal that Rocket grew up with. We see her in the trailer, and she’ll also join the Guardians team under Rocket. Besides Lila, we’ll see two other animals in the movie: A walrus named Tus and a rabbit called Flor.

As you can see, the names are almost identical. The spelling mistakes indicate the person who leaked the purported Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 plot isn’t a native English speaker.

Separately, a different leaker mentioned the four animals and their names on Twitter a few days after the Reddit leak.

New clip confirmed this https://t.co/Q97t6cSvxb — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) April 25, 2023

But even CanWeGetSomeToast got Teefs’ name slightly wrong. But the point is that the four names leaked well ahead of this week’s clip.

This isn’t the first scene that seems to confirm the plot leak. We saw a hilarious Guardians Vol. 3 scene just a few days ago, featuring Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana) that also confirmed leaks.

As for the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 plot leak itself, you can check it out in full at this link.