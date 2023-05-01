Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 plot leak teases an amazing final ride

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Marvel held its Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 world premiere last week, and critics seem to agree that the movie is the best MCU story since Avengers: Endgame. On top of that, some lucky fans were allowed to attend free screenings on Friday, which meant that everything would leak a full week before the official Guardians Vol. 3 premiere. That’s exactly what happened, as leakers posted the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 credits scenes and plot details of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on social media over the weekend.

In what follows, I’ll cover the Guardians Vol. 3 plot leaks in detail. That means big spoilers are on the way for the conclusion of the Guardians saga.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 plot leaks appeared in various places, like Reddit and 4chan. While the latter isn’t the most trustworthy source of leaks, a Reddit user who attended the fan screenings confirmed the plot leak is accurate.

After reading the leaks and covering Guardians Vol. 3 rumors closely for the better part of the year, I’ll also note that the plot leak sounds just like an early Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 plot leak that we covered in mid-December.

Rocket (Bradley Cooper) in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Relax TV ad. Image source: Marvel Studios

In the past few weeks, Marvel released a few scenes from the movie that seemed to confirm that December plot leak. However, the person who leaked the Guardians Vol. 3 story last year was working with incomplete information.

The big Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 plot twist

We’ve been expecting at least one Guardians member to die by the end of Vol. 3. Most rumors pointed to Drax (Dave Bautista) being the character who would be killed, with Rocket (Bradley Cooper) also pegged as a contender. After all, the entire movie is about trying to save Rocket’s life, as noted in the Guardians Vol. 3 synopsis.

But James Gunn and Marvel have been misleading us. The same goes for the early plot rumor. It turns out that none of the core team dies in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. At least, that’s what the new plot leaks say. But we’ll at least have a few close encounters with death.

The cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Image source: Marvel Studios

Early in the film Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) decapitates Groot (Vin Diesel) and beats up Drax (Dave Bautista) while critically injuring Rocket. None of the characters die, although they’ll be running around to save Rocket’s life for most of the movie. The raccoon will flatline at some point in the film, but Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) resuscitates him.

As for Star-Lord, he’ll almost die while trying to save his Zune player that holds the key collection of Guardians songs. But Adam will save Peter, and that Zune player will go to Rocket. In a previous scene, Groot saves Adam, who will eventually become a member of the new team.

What happens to the Guardians by the end of Vol. 3?

The Guardians will part ways after defeating the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji). According to the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 plot leaks, most of the legacy characters will embark on more personal journeys.

Peter will go to Earth to reunite with his grandfather. That’s actually one of the film’s credits scenes. But the movie ends with a title card telling the audience that Star-Lord will return at some point in a future MCU production.

Gamora (Zoe Saldana) will not end up with Peter, which is something we knew from the early plot leak. And the same rumor said she will join the Ravagers at the end of the film. That’s exactly what happens.

Gamora (Zoe Saldana) breaking Peter Quill’s (Chris Pratt) already broken heart into a million pieces over an open channel. Image source: Marvel Studios

Rocket will lead the new Guardians, with Groot also staying to help. Joining the team are Adam, Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Phyla-Vell (ai Zen), and a creature called Blurp. One of the film’s credits scenes will show the new team on a desert planet. The older plot leak said the new team of Guardians will be called the Annihilators. But that name isn’t mentioned in Vol. 3, according to the latest leaks.

Nebula and Drax will stay on Knowhere. Nebula will lead the colony, while Drax will take care of all the creatures the Guardians will save from the High Evolutionary’s ship planet.

Mantis (Pom Klementieff) will go on a journey of self-discovery at the end of the movie.

All these developments indicate that Marvel could always bring back most of the Guardians in future stories, not just Star-Lord. They can always help save the galaxy as long as they’re alive.

