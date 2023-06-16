Fantastic Four cast drama continues, as new report suggests no role is locked

It was only a few weeks ago that we learned the Fantastic Four cast might have been decided. While still a rumor, that was an exciting detail about the upcoming reboot. After years of speculation, we could finally move on and get excited about the actual movie. But if a Marvel insider is correct, the Fantastic Four cast is far from finalized. Apparently, every role is still up in the air. That implies a Comic-Con reveal might not be on the table. Beware, some spoilers might follow below.

The late-May Fantastic Four casting report came from well-known but mysterious Twitter user MyTimeToShineHello. Accurate with previous MCU scoops, she gave us the following four actor names for the Fantastic Four leads:

Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic – Adam Driver

Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman – Margot Robbie

Johnny Storm/Human Torch – Paul Mescal

Ben Grimm/The Thing – Daveed Diggs

Of those, we saw Driver’s name pop up in Fantastic Four rumors the most in recent months. More recently, Robbie’s involvement in the project made the rounds.

Considering the timing of that leak, I started seeing a Comic-Con Fantastic Four cast announcement as a real possibility. You’ll want to introduce these characters as soon as possible, especially if you plan to tease them in credits scenes preceding the film’s release.

Speaking of the Fantastic Four premiere, something happened since that last casting leak. Marvel pushed back almost all the Phase 5 and Phase 6 movies this week.

Fantastic Four paydays might be in the way

Fantastic Four will now hit theaters on May 2nd, 2025, instead of February 14th. If Marvel or Disney do not push the project back again, that is. The delay gives Marvel more room to negotiate the four roles. And it seems that’s what’s currently happening.

I’m hearing ALL roles back in play again, others are being considered again — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) June 12, 2023

YouTuber Grace Randolph is another reliable Marvel insider. One that has addressed Fantastic Four rumors plenty of times in the past. A day before Disney announced the MCU delays, Randolph said she heard the actors Marvel wants for Fantastic Four are looking for big paydays. She implied that Marvel isn’t ready to sign those big checks, even though the studio is going after big names.

No matter who the Fantastic Four cast rumor of the week was in the past, it was always a well-known actor or actress.

Randolph then said she heard all four roles are back in play. And the other actors are being reconsidered.

It’s looking REALLY good! 👀🤞🥳



I hear it might’ve happened!



And I also hear she was the director’s first choice all along!#Marvel #FantasticFour #MCU pic.twitter.com/i6ccwC1UCV — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) June 13, 2023

One of these actors might be Vanessa Kirby. And she might have landed the Sue Storm role, according to the same YouTuber. Randolph tweeted an update a day later to say The Invisible Woman deal might have closed. And that Kirby might have been the director’s first choice all along.

The update dropped on the same day Disney announced the MCU delays. Don’t get too excited, however. It may all change by this time tomorrow.