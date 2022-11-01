New Fantastic Four cast rumors might reveal Marvel’s plans for the first family

We just covered the latest Fantastic Four cast rumor over the weekend when we explained that the MCU’s primary Mister Fantastic might have accidentally leaked. That was the latest in a string of reports detailing the increasingly exciting (and growing) list of actors that Marvel might be talking to about the role. That’s in addition to a similarly exciting list of actresses who might play the MCU’s Invisible Woman.

Marvel has yet to reveal any of the cast of the movie, and the studio bought itself more time by delaying the Fantastic Four release by several months. And the longer we wait, the more interesting the casting leaks get. A source just detailed Marvel’s latest choices for the Fantastic Four cast, with one seemingly confirming the most recent leak. As always with these Marvel rumors, big spoilers follow below if they’re true.

Fantastic Four cast leaks are always exciting

Marvel confirmed that Matt Shakman would helm Fantastic Four at D23 Expo a few weeks ago. That’s what rumors claimed, and Kevin Feige satisfied fans’ curiosity.

But the exec had yet to reveal any other details about the highly-anticipated reboot. He didn’t mention any cast members on stage. And reports that followed said that Marvel wanted input from its director on the casting choices before revealing the cast.

We heard new rumblings about Fantastic Four cast choices in the past few weeks. Marvel had reportedly met with Adam Driver for the Mister Fantastic role. However, the actor might also be a good fit for Doctor Doom, resemblance to his Kylo Ren role aside.

We then heard that William Jackson Harper would play a mysterious character in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The character is so secret that the report did not even offer any guesses for the role.

Based on earlier leaks, we speculated that Harper might be the MCU’s Mister Fantastic. The actor deflected questions this summer about playing the MCU’s Reed Richards in upcoming movies.

The new Mister Fantastic rumors

Twitter user CanWeGetToast posted a fresh scoop that says Marvel is “looking at POC actors for Reed as well.” That’s on top of looking at Adam Driver.

The detail is significant considering the recent Harper speculation. Adding persons of color to the Fantastic Four main cast would be in line with Marvel’s overall diversity goals for the MCU. And something the studio shouldn’t shy away from.

#FantasticFour scoop: They’re looking at POC actors for Reed as well. Some juicy actors in the running for it outside of Adam Driver too 😇 — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) October 30, 2022

The tweet doesn’t specify any names for Mister Fantastic other than Adam Driver. But the same leaker did follow up with an example. Diego Luna might be on the list of actors Marvel is considering for Mister Fantastic.

These are just rumors, so there’s no point getting excited about any of the names that keep popping up. However, Marvel might have expanded its search for Mister Fantastic beyond the John Krasinski option.

With that in mind, there’s no telling when Marvel will unveil the Fantastic Four cast. But we’ll likely learn all four names at the same time. While the focus of most rumors is on Mister Fantastic, it’ll also be interesting to see who plays Sue Storm, Human Torch, and The Thing in the MCU’s primary reality.

