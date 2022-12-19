Fantastic Four leak might reveal the movie’s main villain

The MCU’s Phase 6 will include Marvel’s big Fantastic Four reboot — a movie that fans have been waiting for since Disney acquired Fox. With a little over two years to go until the film’s premiere, the cast playing the Fantastic Four team members continues to be a mystery. Marvel isn’t ready to make any announcements, but a fresh set of rumors mention a few surprise characters that Fantastic Four fans will certainly appreciate. They also shared a few details on the actors that might be in the running for the reboot.

Before we look at these new Fantastic Four claims, know that spoilers might follow below. If you want to be surprised come February 14th, 2025, you’ll want to avoid the Fantastic Four rumors below.

Fantastic Four rumors are all we’ve got

Marvel confirmed the Fantastic Four reboot at Comic-Con 2019. But the studio hasn’t had much else to say about the Fantastic Four since then. We only know the film’s release date (February 14th, 2025) and the director’s name (Matt Shakman).

Fantastic Four should head to pre-production sometime in the not-too-distant future, so Marvel is bound to reveal cast details soon. While we wait for them, there is no shortage of Fantastic Four rumors. And a leaker who goes by the name MyTimeToShineHello on social media posted a series of new claims concerning the reboot.

The leaker has been leaking MCU details for several months, posting accurate information in the past. There’s no guarantee, however, that the new Fantastic Four rumors are as correct. But that’s the usual disclaimer regarding most MCU spoilers we cover.

John Krasinski as Mister Fantastic in Doctor Strange 2. Image source: Marvel Studios

The surprise Fantastic Four characters

Fantastic Four cast aside, it’s unclear what story the reboot will deliver. As a result, we have no idea what characters we’ll get to meet in the movie aside from the four superheroes. After all, we’ll need some antagonists to battle the Fantastic Four.

Doctor Doom is the villain that immediately springs to mind, but we don’t necessarily have to have Doom in this first MCU Fantastic Four story.

They're gonna go to space. Cosmic Fantastic Four https://t.co/Zvl3Mnmt8B — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) December 17, 2022

This brings us to the new Fantastic Four rumors, claiming that Silver Surfer will appear in the reboot. That’s great news for fans of the First Family and the MCU, assuming it’s accurate.

According to MyTimeToShineHello, the Fantastic Four will go to space. That’s where we might meet the Silver Surfer. It’s easy to speculate that the Silver Surfer will be an antagonist, at least initially. That’s what Fox did with the character in its first Fantastic Four.

And yet no Galactus, just a hint https://t.co/Zvl3Mnmt8B — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) December 17, 2022

The same leaker also noted that Galactus isn’t in the movie. But there will be a hint of this major Marvel character in Fantastic Four if these rumors are accurate.

Separately, Alex Perez from Cosmic Circus seemed to back up the claim that Silver Surfer will appear in Fantastic Four.

The Fantastic Four cast

Furthermore, MyTimeToShineHello gave us Marvel’s purported top choice for Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman. It’s not just rumors about the new Reed Richards that have captivated fans recently. We’ve also seen plenty of Sue Storm casting rumors for the Fantastic Four reboot.

Known for Baby Driver, Godzilla vs. Kong, and Ambulance, Eiza Gonzalez is supposedly Marvel’s top choice for Sue Storm.

Eiza González top choice for Sue Storm https://t.co/tI6U7zSwKT — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) December 17, 2022

In a separate tweet, the leaker claimed that Penn Badgley was “never considered” for Mr. Fantastic. At one point, Fantastic Four cast rumors claimed that Badgley was a frontrunner for the role.

Fans of John Krasinski should also know that the actor offered a more direct answer about his future as Reed Richards. He might have played Mr. Fantastic in Multiverse of Madness, but he will reportedly not return as the Reed in the MCU’s primary reality.

With all that in mind, we cannot confirm any of these Fantastic Four rumors. Hopefully, Marvel will announce the four actors playing the film’s superheroes soon.

Penn Badgley was never even considered for Reed. https://t.co/bmTxwNFP7Z — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) December 18, 2022

It’ll be interesting to see whether Marvel reveals any details about the plot or the actors who will play the film’s villain. Whether Marvel will mention characters like Doctor Doom or Silver Surfer in its upcoming announcements or keep such reveals for the actual movie.