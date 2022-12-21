Diego Luna responds to Fantastic Four rumors

It’s late 2022, so we’re less than two years away from the Fantastic Four reboot release. The highly anticipated MCU movie doesn’t have a cast yet, although there are plenty of exciting rumors about the actors who might play these four superheroes. One of those rumors claims that Diego Luna might be in the running for the new Fantastic Four team’s Mr. Fantastic.

The actor has finally responded to these rumors, but we won’t dive into his comments before telling you that some spoilers might follow below.

Fantastic Four has a tentative release date of November 8th, 2024, assuming Marvel doesn’t postpone the reboot again. Initially, the film was supposed to come out on September 6th, but then Marvel reshuffled various MCU release dates.

We speculated that the Fantastic Four premiere delay might have something to do with the cast. After all, Marvel just replaced the film’s director, with reports saying it wants Matt Shakman’s input in the cast selection process.

John Krasinski seemed to be the Fantastic Four’s next Mr. Fantastic after Multiverse of Madness. We saw Reed Richards die in Doctor Strange 2, but that was a variant from a different reality. Krasinski could always still play the main Mr. Fantastic.

But in the months that followed the Doctor Strange 2 release, we saw all sorts of names come up for the role. Suddenly, Krasinski didn’t look like a favorite. A few days ago, the actor finally confirmed that his role as Mr. Fantastic was a one-time thing.

Penn Badgley, Adam Driver, William Jackson Harper, and Diego Luna all appeared in Fantastic Four cast rumors. Marvel is reportedly looking at various options to create a diverse Fantastic Four team.

Marvel’s Fantastic Four hits theaters on February 14th, 2025. Image source: Marvel Studios

Will Diego Luna play Mr. Fantastic in Marvel’s Fantastic Four reboot?

This brings us to Diego Luna’s interview with Kristian Harloff (via The Direct), where he inevitably had to address rumors claiming that he’s on a shortlist to play Mr. Fantastic.

The Andor star had a hard time finding the words to dodge the question. That’s not a confirmation or denial that he’s been talking to Marvel about Mr. Fantastic. It just goes to prove that actors will be extremely careful about not revealing any key details.

I just like the… I was talking about that this morning like the rumors. When you become part of rumors, half of the rumors were real, you know. It’s just incredible the amount of stuff that I see now out there.

Luna certainly seems to appreciate the attention and the idea that he’d be considered for the role. He said he’ll be very busy for the next two years without providing specifics:

The only thing I can tell you is that, for the next two years, I’m busy. In two years, we’ll see if what I want to do is even film.

But, again, this doesn’t imply work on Fantastic Four or any of the other MCU movies where Mr. Fantastic would show up. Let’s not forget that Kang Dynasty premieres in May 2025, with Secret Wars hitting theaters a year later. The Fantastic Four should appear at least in one of these big crossover movies.

Regardless of his involvement with Marvel, Luna will soon be filming the next season of Andor. But does Diego Luna like the idea of playing Reed Richards? The actor did not answer the question, laughing it off instead.

The full interview with Luna follows below, and the Marvel Fantastic Four comments can be found towards the end.