Disney delays Secret Wars, Deadpool 3, and more Marvel movies

Following reports of production on Marvel’s Blade movie temporarily shutting down, Disney has now pushed back the release dates of a number of upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. That includes Blade, which is moving from November 3, 2023, to September 6, 2024, after director Bassam Tariq departed the movie late last month.

That’s just the beginning of the MCU delays, though, as the recently-announced Deadpool 3 will now hit theaters on November 8, 2024, instead of on September 6 of the same year. It is only two months, but it comes just days after Ryan Reynolds confirmed the release date and revealed that Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine for the sequel.

The other delays are more significant, as Fantastic Four has been bumped from November 8, 2024, to February 14, 2025. Reports suggest that Marvel has yet to cast any of the lead roles, but WandaVision director Matt Shakman is on board to direct.

Finally, Marvel is moving the Multiverse Saga finale, Avengers: Secret Wars, from November 7, 2025, to May 1, 2026. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is staying put on May 2, 2025, but fans now have to wait a full year between the two crossovers.

Beyond the announced titles, Disney also pushed back two untitled projects. One unnamed Marvel movie dated February 14, 2025, will now release on November 7, 2025, and another unnamed movie that was set for May 1, 2026, is no longer on the schedule.

The Blade move was inevitable, but the sheer number of MCU delays is surprising. That said, there’s no telling how many projects are currently in the works, and Marvel might have simply needed to clear up the calendar to slot them in. In the meantime, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is still set to hit theaters on November 11, 2022.

