Amazon is giving out free money for Prime Early Access Sale 2022

BGR has a huge guide that tells you about all the best Amazon gift card deals available now. In that big roundup, you’ll find so many terrific offers that get you free money. But there are also some special Prime Early Access Sale gift card deals available right now. And we want to make sure all of our readers know about them so they don’t miss out.

It’s important to keep in mind that these special deals are only available during the Prime Early Access Sale, which takes place from October 11 through October 12. After that, all of these free money offers will be over.

Best Prime Early Access Gift Card deal: Spend $50, get $10

Image source: Amazon

The first offer we’re going to cover in our guide also happens to be the best offer. It’s also one that you would have to be crazy to pass up.

Who doesn’t want free money from Amazon?!

This offer is fairly simple, and it was first announced in Amazon’s big Fall Prime Day sale preview press release that went out last week. In a nutshell, you’ll get a free $10 promotional Amazon credit when you purchase a gift card of $50 or more and use the coupon code NEWGC2022 at checkout.

Needless to say, only certain gift cards apply. Popular brands like Panera, GAP, and Fanatics are all included in the deal. And of course, the most important one of all: Amazon gift cards.

This is the good part. Simply send a $50 Amazon eGift card to your own email address, and you’ll get the $10 promotional credit, too! That way, you haven’t really spent any money and you can still take advantage of the promo.

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale gift card offer is only available on October 11-12. You can see all the different gift cards that work with this deal right here. You can even get a larger $15 Amazon credit with one card!

Prime Members Only: Buy a $50 Gift Card, Get a $10 Credit Price: Spend $50, Get $10 Buy Now Coupon Code: NEWGC2022 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Of note, similar offers have sold out in the past so you should definitely take advantage while you can. You’ll be so angry if you’re too late to get in on the action.

Get a $30 or $50 Amazon gift card with Microsoft 365

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

This next Prime Early Access Sale gift card offer isn’t quite as good as free money. But it’s surprisingly close since just about everyone uses Microsoft 365 these days.

Amazon is offering two phenomenal Microsoft 365 Prime Day deals that both include discounts plus free Amazon gift cards.

You probably already subscribe to Microsoft 365, which includes access to tons of apps and services such as Excel, Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook. If you don’t, this is the perfect opportunity to start.

New and returning Microsoft 365 subscribers can save a bundle on a full year’s subscription. Plus, you’ll get an Amazon gift card of either $30 or $50 in addition to the discounts!

First, you can get a Microsoft 365 Family + $50 Amazon gift card bundle for $89.99. A year of Microsoft 365 Family costs $99.99 on its own, so this is a $150 value.

If you don’t need the Family plan, get the Microsoft 365 Personal + $30 Amazon gift card bundle. It’s on sale for just $58.88 instead of $69.99, which is how much one year typically costs. This deal is a $100 value so you’re saving almost 50%.

Microsoft 365 Family + $50 Amazon Gift Card List Price: $149.99 Price: $89.99 You Save: $60.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Microsoft 365 Personal + $30 Gift Card List Price: $99.99 Price: $58.88 You Save: $41.11 (41%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Just like the first gift card deals we told you about, there are two things you need to keep in mind.

First, these gift card offers are only available during the Prime Early Access Sale on October 11 and October 12. And second, there’s a good chance they’ll sell out long before Amazon’s sale ends.

Check out our earlier coverage of these Microsoft 365 Prime Day deals for more info.

Free money for Amazon Prime credit card users

Image source: Amazon

In addition to the aforementioned Prime Early Access Sale gift card deals we’ve covered, there’s one more offer you need to know about.

During Amazon’s Fall Prime Day sale on October 11-12, you can earn up to 15% back on some of the hottest deals of the Prime Early Access Sale.

All you need to be eligible is to have one of Amazon’s Prime credit cards. The Amazon Prime Visa Card, Prime Store Card, and Amazon Prime Secured Card are all included in the deal.

You’ll find more information on the Amazon Prime credit card page.

