Marvel delayed Avengers 6 and that’s great news for Secret Wars

Marvel stunned fans at Comic-Con 2022 by announcing not one Avengers sequel but two. Avengers 5 (The Kang Dynasty) and Avengers 6 (Secret Wars) got their official titles, and Marvel revealed release dates for each of them. Much to our surprise, Marvel set them a few months apart in 2025, something it has never done with Avengers movies before.

Fast-forward to mid-October, and Marvel had to rethink its strategy. The studio delayed several MCU movies, including Blade, Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, and Secret Wars. While that might seem like awful news, I couldn’t be happier that Avengers 6 was pushed back.

Infinity War (2018) and Endgame (2019) launched about a year apart. That was the shortest gap between two Avengers movies to date. Before that, The Avengers premiered in 2012, and Avengers: Age of Ultron followed in 2015.

Releasing both The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars in 2025 would have been both impressive and crazy. Exciting and scary. The MCU has grown exponentially since Endgame.

Marvel is putting out more and more MCU content, using Disney Plus as an on-ramp for plenty of superheroes that might not need standalone movies just yet.

But Marvel’s movies and TV shows aren’t perfect. They might feel rushed at times. And the visual effects aren’t always on point. Not to mention the massive number of leaks that Marvel can’t contain now that it’s juggling so many different teams.

What I’m trying to say is that Infinity War and Endgame were amazing experiences because Marvel had time to make them as best it could while trying to keep spoilers under wraps.

Giving Avengers 5 and Avengers 6 a same-year release might not be the best idea. We want these massive crossovers to be as amazing as Infinity War and Endgame. We don’t need rushed Avengers stories that could have been better if only Marvel had waited.

Not to mention that releasing The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars four months apart will ruin the former’s theatrical run. Avengers 5 will surely hit Disney Plus 45 days after its cinematic debut. But it will probably make a killing at the box office the longer it runs.

We have no idea why Marvel changed the release dates for Secret Wars and the other MCU movies. Nor do we know whose fault it was.

If we were to speculate, then the recent Blade production issues could explain the Secret Wars release date delay. Especially when combined with the lack of a Fantastic Four cast. You can’t have big crossovers in Avengers 6 if not all the new Avengers are ready to play. Any production delays impacting other big MCU movies will also influence the Secret Wars production and release.

Also, maybe bringing back Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) is so complicated they had to postpone the final Avengers film in this saga.

That said, delaying Avengers 6 to May 1st, 2026, puts the final movie in the Multiverse Saga nearly a year after The Kang Dynasty. Avengers 5 is still set to premiere on May 2nd, 2025, the original date that Marvel announced at Comic-Con.

