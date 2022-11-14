Avengers: Secret Wars to feature multiple Spider-Man variants and more crazy cameos

Avengers: Secret Wars just got a big rumor that tells us something we already suspected. The final movie in the Multiverse Saga should be just as ambitious as Avengers: Endgame was for the Infinity Saga. In addition to old and new Avengers that Secret Wars might feature, Marvel reportedly wants to use multiple Spider-Man variants. And yes, it’s exactly who you might expect: Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield.

If that’s not enough, Secret Wars might pack even more crazy cameos from the multiverse. These cameo rumors are not necessarily major spoilers, considering we’re in the Multiverse Saga. We expect all sorts of multiverse characters to appear in The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. But what follows below tells us how and why Marvel might do it. Therefore, beware, as big spoilers might follow below.

Sony’s Spider-Man variants and Marvel’s new Endgame

Recent reports said that Across the Spider-Verse will feature the three Spider-Man variants that amazed us in No Way Home. Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield might voice animated versions of their characters. The sequel will feature all sorts of Spider-Man cameos, so Holland, Maguire, and Garfield will have minor roles in the overall story.

YouTube channel Heavy Spoilers reported on that rumor, adding the new Avengers: Secret Wars details. According to the YouTubers’ unnamed sources, Kevin Feige wants Secret Wars to be the biggest movie of all time. Every major character from across every Marvel film will supposedly return in some capacity.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Blu-ray announcement: The Spidey meme recreation. Image source: Sony

As a reminder, The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars will probably be the equivalents of Infinity War and Endgame. They’ll show how the Avengers team up to beat a variant of Kang (Jonathan Majors), who might be trying to prevail over other Kangs. We’ll see one of those evil Kangs in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania next year.

The Kang in Ant-Man 3 might be the one the Avengers have to face in Avengers 5 and 6. Whatever the case, we’re still working towards Secret Wars. As a reminder, Avengers: Secret Wars premieres on May 1st, 2026, almost a year after Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

If the rumor is accurate, then Maguire and Garfield are easily at the top of the list of Marvel characters you’d want to have in Secret Wars.

Other crazy cameos in Avengers: Secret Wars

Secret Wars will be much bigger than Maguire and Garfield when it comes to cameos. Heavy Spoilers says that Marvel wants to replicate the portals scene from Endgame. But rather than just one reality, we’ll have multiple timelines converging to a single place. Maybe somewhere where they’ll face Kang and his army.

In addition to the Spider-Man variants, Marvel might add Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine to the list of cameos. Similarly, other X-Men members and the Fantastic Four could join the Avengers in Secret Wars.

Kang (Jonathan Majors) in Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer) in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer 1. Image source: Marvel Studios

“Kang will have ravaged multiple dimensions at this point, and it’ll be a final stand against him across the entire multiverse,” the YouTuber says.

This massive Secret Wars story is apparently the “Endgame” of Kevin Feige’s Phase 6 plans, according to people who are said to be familiar with Avengers 6 plans. With 2023 almost here, we’ll soon start getting more The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars rumors as we get closer to production.

The full Heavy Spoilers video follows below.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.