If James McAvoy is in Avengers: Secret Wars, he won’t tell us

You know him as the younger Charles Xavier in Fox’s X-Men movies. The Professor X who could still walk before ending up in a wheelchair. And James McAvoy was undoubtedly a highlight of those movies, especially when playing against Michael Fassbender’s Magneto. With the Multiverse Saga advancing, rumors claim that James McAvoy might return to the role, with Avengers: Secret Wars being the kind of story that would make that possible.

But the actor said in an interview recently that he didn’t get a call for the movie. McAvoy added that he would definitely not tell anyone if he got the call for Secret Wars. This is where we advise you that MCU spoilers might follow below.

Marvel’s new X-Men movies

Word on the street is that Marvel wants Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars to be as impactful as Infinity War and Endgame were. Moreover, rumors claim Marvel won’t make its MCU X-Men movies before giving the Fox characters a proper send-off. McAvoy’s Professor X is the kind of character we’d love to see in Secret Wars.

Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It was just a variant from the Earth-838 universe. And he died while trying to save Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) from the darkness that clouded her mind. But this goes to show that Marvel is ready to bridge its universes.

Before that, Marvel brought Sony’s previous Spider-Man variants to the MCU. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are also potential cameos for Avengers 6.

Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3.

Professor X (James McAvoy), Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), and Magneto (Michael Fassbender) in X-Men: First Class. Image source: Fox

James McAvoy and an Avengers: Secret Wars cameo

Getting back to McAvoy, the X-Men alum addressed his time doing Marvel movies in an interview with GQ. The magazine just published the story, but the interview happened in early August. At the time, some rumors said that James McAvoy’s Professor X would appear in Avengers: Secret Wars.

McAvoy recalled that he enjoyed making his X-Men movies, dispelling rumors that he hadn’t. “It was one of the most positive experiences I’ve had with a studio, he said. “I don’t really [see them as just] money gigs. Days of Future Past I think is one of the better films that I’ve been involved in.”

McAvoy did have one complaint about his four Marvel movies, that Fox didn’t really take advantage of the Professor X-Magneto relationship that formed the backbone of the first film. Maybe Secret Wars would give Marvel a chance to fix that, but I’m just speculating here.

As for Disney’s plans for mutants movies under Marvel, McAvoy indicated that he’s done with the role. At least, that would be his impulsive reaction. “I’m very quick to say, ‘No, I’m done.’ Or ‘I’m not that bothered about coming back.’ Because you move forward.”

That’s not to say that McAvoy wouldn’t join the Avengers 6 cast. And he did field Secret Wars questions back in August. “I’ve definitely not got the call,” for the highly anticipated Avengers movie. “And if I did I would definitely not be telling you.”

Hopefully, McAvoy will be a lot better at denying a Secret Wars role than Garfield was about his No Way Home appearance. But we’ll have to wait a couple of years to find out for sure. Avengers: Secret Wars premieres on May 1st, 2026.

