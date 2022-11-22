Wolverine fans will love this leaked Deadpool 3 working title

Ryan Reynolds revealed the Deadpool 3 release date in the best way possible. He posted a clip on social media to announce the sequel and drop the film’s most prominent spoiler: Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) will be in the new movie.

We’ve been dying for the Merc with a Mouth to join the MCU, just like we’ve been waiting for Jackman’s Wolverine to show up in the Avengers universe. We’ve also always wanted these two actors to play Deadpool and Wolverine in a Marvel movie done the right way. Deadpool 3 could be all that and more. And if this leaked working title is accurate, Wolverine fans are in for a huge surprise. Mind you, some spoilers might follow below.

While Reynolds and Jackman had fun with the Deadpool 3 announcement, teasing Deadpool fighting Wolverine, they never revealed the title of the sequel. Some Wolverine fans might have worried that the character would be a glorified cameo in a film that will only advance Wade Wilson’s arc.

However, interviews that followed indicated that Wolverine would be a protagonist alongside Deadpool. Ryan Reynolds confirmed as much in a recent interview without revealing the scope of the story. Or the title.

Still from the final trailer for Deadpool 2. Image source: 20th Century Fox

We don’t need any title news from Reynolds and Jackman to know that Deadpool 3 will be a multiverse movie. Marvel will have to pull Deadpool from the Fox reality into the MCU timeline. The same goes for Wolverine. At least one of the two characters should then appear in big MCU crossover movies like Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

Deadpool seems guaranteed to show up in the MCU again. But it’s still unclear how many Marvel movies Jackman is willing to make. He is coming out of retirement for Deadpool 3.

Deadpool 3 working title is great news for Wolverine

Marvel leaker Daniel Richtman posted on his Patreon that Deadpool 3 is currently listed as Untitled Deadpool & Wolverine Film. As some Redditors pointed out that the title would fit the sequel perfectly.

It would be a perfectly unrevealing title for a film that could deliver plenty of multiverse surprises. Word on the street is that Deadpool 3 will visit the Fox universe, including X-Men and Fantastic Four characters.

‘DEADPOOL 3’ is currently listed as ‘UNTITLED DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE FILM’.



(via DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/KrHuVnby3i — Deadpool 3 Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) November 19, 2022

The main takeaway from that working title is that Wolverine will not be just a cameo in the Deadpool 3 sequel. He’ll share the spotlight with Reynolds’ Deadpool. Other Redditors noted that the working title for Deadpool 2 was Untitled Deadpool Sequel.

But again, if you’ve been following Deadpool 3 news closely, that’s not a surprise. Jackman joked in a recent interview that he is “pretty sure Wolverine wouldn’t like that [Deadpool 3] title.” If the working title is accurate, it sure looks like Wolverine might have his way.

Deadpool 3 premieres on November 8th, 2024. For more Deadpool 3 news, make sure to bookmark this link.

