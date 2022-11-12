Deadpool 3 might revisit Fox’s Marvel stories, including 2005’s Fantastic Four

Ryan Reynolds finally announced the Deadpool 3 release date a few weeks ago, and then Marvel promptly changed it. Either way, at least we finally know that Deadpool is coming to the MCU. Plus, Hugh Jackman will play his iconic Wolverine character from the Fox Marvel universe in Deadpool 3. That’s a spoiler that Reynolds dropped from the start, with both actors explaining how they ended up partnering for the sequel.

Since then, we have seen additional Deadpool 3 reports offering the first exciting plot details. After a mind-blowing revelation leaked a few days ago hinting at how Deadpool might join the MCU, we have another exciting tidbit for fans of the franchise. Deadpool might revisit the Fox Marvel universe in the upcoming movie, including the 2005 Fantastic Four movie.

That’s not exactly a spoiler, as most fans probably expect Deadpool to hop between universes until he reaches the MCU. But some spoilers might follow below.

Why would Deadpool 3 visit the Fox Marvel universe?

Deadpool 3 has to be a multiverse story. That’s the only way it makes sense to have Fox’s Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) in the MCU. The Wade that we saw in the first two movies. Otherwise, Marvel could make up a new Deadpool with no ties to the Fox universe.

Thanks to movies like No Way Home and Multiverse of Madness, we know the multiverse exists. It’s all thanks to the events in Loki that the multiverse is unleashed right now. And that’s why it makes sense for Deadpool 3 to revisit the Fox Marvel universes.

After all, Marvel has used the multiverse to tie up all the universes. Sony already took advantage of it by uniting its Spider-Man universe with the MCU via No Way Home. Marvel will also incorporate the Netflix Marvel stories via the upcoming Daredevil show.

Deadpool 3 could do the same thing for the Fox universe. As a reminder, Fox made various X-Men movies, in addition to Fantastic Four and Deadpool flicks. Therefore, there’s plenty of stuff to revisit in Fox’s Marvel universe. Especially with Wolverine getting involved with Wade in Deadpool 3.

Well-known Marvel leaker Daniel Richtman said on Patreon that Ryan Reynolds plans to revisit the Fox Marvel franchises in Deadpool 3. That includes the 2005 Fantastic Four.

The other big multiverse Deadpool 3 plot spoiler

The 2005 flick is Fox’s Fantastic Four story that’s not bad. The one where Chris Evans plays Johnny Storm. And if Deadpool 3 is going to the Fox Marvel universe, we can only hope we’ll get an Evans cameo out of any interaction with that Fantastic Four team.

We have no idea why or how Deadpool would embark on this multiversal journey. Or how and why he meets with Wolverine. It has to be an excellent reason for that to happen. Hopefully, it’ll all make sense, given the complex multiverse rule that Marvel laid out for the MCU.

However, there is another big Deadpool 3 spoiler that we hope it’s true. The same Richtman said a few days ago that Owen Wilson will have a significant role in Deadpool 3. This claim wasn’t related to the Fox Marvel universe.

But Wilson plays Mobius in Loki, a character used to traveling the multiverse, dealing with nasty variants, and pruning timelines. Having him interact with Deadpool would be just fantastic. Just remember Mobius’s first interview with Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in season 1.

That said, neither of Richtman’s claims can be verified at this time. Deadpool 3 will start shooting at some point next summer, aiming for that November 8th, 2024, release date. This gives us ample time to figure out more details about the highly anticipated sequel.

