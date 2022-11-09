Mind-blowing Deadpool 3 spoiler explains how Deadpool joins the MCU

A few weeks ago, the Deadpool 3 reveal came with one of the most significant plot spoilers you could hope for: Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine is in it. Just like that, the most highly anticipated sequel in the Deadpool franchise will move two beloved Fox characters to the MCU. At least one of them might stay in the primary MCU timeline (Earth-616) by the end of Deadpool 3. But that’s just speculation for the moment.

Marvel might have been comfortable sharing the Wolverine surprise with fans. But it certainly won’t reveal any Deadpool 3 plot secrets just yet. Thankfully, we have well-connected insiders for that. And one of them just revealed the mind-blowing way Deadpool might join the MCU reality.

Mind you, MCU Phase 4 and Deadpool 3 spoilers will follow.

Big Deadpool 3 spoilers

We’ve theorized that Deadpool 3 has to find a viable explanation for Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) leaving his reality behind to join this one. It has to make sense, given the rules of the multiverse. Marvel laid out those rules in various adventures, including Infinity War, Endgame, Loki, What If…?, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Bringing Wolverine along for the ride further complicates things, especially if the two characters come from two different realities other than the MCU’s Earth-616.

Leaker Daniel Richtman dropped big Deadpool 3 spoilers on his Patreon that seem to address Deadpool’s arrival to the MCU.

Owen Wilson will reprise his role as Agent Mobius in ‘DEADPOOL 3’.



He is set to have a big role in the film.



(via DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/0BlNIHXdem — Deadpool 3 Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) November 8, 2022

The insider claims that Owen Wilson will have a “big role” in Deadpool 3.

Wilson played Agent Mobius, one of the main characters of Loki season 1. He’s a TVA agent responsible for maintaining the timeline and avoiding multiverse branches that could lead to a multiversal war. Mobius already failed to do his job, however.

Is Deadpool important for the Avengers’ upcoming wars?

We already know from Loki season 1 that the Kang (Jonathan Majors) variant who maintained the timeline passed away. The multiverse was unleashed as a result.

The events in No Way Home and Multiverse of Madness are possible because of that. Even some of the Endgame events might result from the Loki finale.

Not to mention that Doctor Strange 2 warned us about incursions. And that Avengers 6’s title is Secret Wars.

A different leaker added another detail to Richtman’s mind-blowing reveal. It wouldn’t be just Mobius joining Deadpool 3. We’ll have the TVA in the movie in some capacity.

Just in case it’s not obvious, it won’t just be him but the TVA too. #Deadpool3 https://t.co/ca5JdkGcM3 — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) November 8, 2022

We have no idea how Mobius and the TVA will influence the actions of Deadpool and Wolverine. Or how the two mutants will begin to travel the multiverse and draw the attention of the TVA.

But the two characters would certainly trigger the TVA in a scenario where they’d interfere with the MCU’s primary reality.

Or maybe Mobius will be looking for variants of Deadpool who might be useful to him in the upcoming multiversal conflicts.

Why Loki is so important for multiverse movies like Deadpool 3

We’ve already explained the events in Loki are fundamental to any multiverse movie. Most of the Loki story takes place outside of time, especially the finale. Therefore, those events do not fit in the MCU’s chronology. They’re contemporary with absolutely everything in the MCU.

Kang’s death happens at the same time as every other event in the traditional chronology, whether in the past, present, or future. And his death triggers the expansion of uncontrollable branches.

With that in mind, the Deadpool 3 spoilers make plenty of sense. It doesn’t matter whether Wade met Mobius before the latter ran into Earth-616’s Loki or after that.

What matters is that Mobius might somehow interfere with Deadpool’s quest. Add Kang’s death to the mix, and you have another big multiversal development impacting Deadpool’s future.

(L-R): Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) in Marvel Studios’ Loki. Image source: Marvel Studios

Reynolds and Co. will have to dilute all this complexity into a story that makes sense. We don’t have to worry too much about Deadpool’s arrival to the MCU. Or why he’ll stay in this universe.

As for these exciting Deadpool 3 spoilers, the team still has time to change the script now that leaks are out. But if Wilson has a contract in place for Deadpool 3, then the script will certainly have TVA elements in it.

