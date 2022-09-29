Lip reader reveals what Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman said in their Deadpool 3 update video

Look at these two… Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman just delivered the most amazing Deadpool 3 announcement possible, confirming that Wolverine is coming to the MCU in time for him to appear in Avengers 5 and 6. But the image above comes from the Deadpool 3 update clip the two released a day after announcing the film’s big Wolverine surprise and release date.

As expected, the two trolled fans massively with their Deadpool 3 explanation video. You expect another gimmick the moment you hit play, and it comes almost immediately. A song plays loudly over their voices, just as they reveal what happens in the movie.

Obviously, they won’t be surprised to learn that fans did some quick lip reading to figure out what they said. And now we have the lip-reading version of the Deadpool 3 Wolverine update. Mind you, absolutely no spoilers follow below.

The Deadpool 3 marketing started when Ryan Reynolds casually dropped the big reveal earlier this week. Between now and September 6th, 2024, we’re probably going to get a lot of trolly videos from those two. And that should do wonders for the movie.

We can only hope that Deadpool 3 will be just as good as these viral stunts that Reynolds and Jackman are pulling with the blessing of Marvel.

Take the Deadpool Update, Part Hugh clip. They fully knew that people would try to read their lips. And they knew that social media would then be flooded with videos revealing what they said. I mean, it sure felt like they were trying to articulate their words as best as possible so the actual lip reading could happen. Or maybe we’re seeing things that aren’t there.

Whatever the case, that’s just brilliant marketing right there. And it definitely worked. The original Deadpool 3 announcement got more than 10 million hits on YouTube, while Part Hugh is inching towards 7 million at the time of this writing. That’s only YouTube. But you’ll have seen these clips on plenty of social networks.

Here’s the original clip again:

YouTuber Jomboy Media uploaded a variant of the Deadpool 3 Wolverine update with his own lip-reading translation.

They talk about Deadpool and Wolverine fighting each other, explosions, and action sequences. That’s precisely what we’d expect from the Deadpool sequel.

Jackman does say that he’s “so excited about this” and that the audience will “fucking love it.” That’s about right. And again, he articulated that one so well that you don’t need lip-reading clips from other YouTubers to figure it out yourself.

We have no idea when Reynolds, Jackman, and Marvel will offer additional details about the movie. Specifically, we still don’t have a title for Deadpool 3. And at some point, we’ll get some sort of synopsis for the story and some explanations about what we’re about to see in this Deadpool-Wolverine story.

What’s likelier to happen is having these two troll fans some more with similarly hilarious clips.

