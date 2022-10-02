Deadpool’s new suit leaks as Hugh Jackman starts Wolverine training

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman broke the internet earlier this week by announcing the Deadpool 3 release date and the big Wolverine surprise. Not only is Deadpool joining the MCU in time for Avengers 5 and 6, but Jackman’s Wolverine might also get a chance to be in those future crossover movies.

After years of rumors that Hugh Jackman will reprise his famous Marvel role for the MCU, it’s finally happening. In the coming months, we’ll see more details from the Deadpool 3 production beyond the viral Reynolds and Jackman teasers. And it so happens that we’re starting to see more Deadpool 3 reports come out now that the movie is official.

For example, Jackman is reportedly starting his Wolverine training regimen. Plus, rumors about the new Deadpool costume have emerged.

Before we get to all that, you should know that spoilers might follow below.

Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine training begins

Superhero movies are incredibly taxing on the body, especially for certain characters that need to be physically strong. Wolverine is one such superhero that relies on incredible strength to get the job done. And that’s why Hugh Jackman has to get in shape for the role.

The Wolverine in Deadpool 3 will probably look like the Wolverine variant we saw in most X-Men movies, rather than the older Logan version.

Getting back into shape is a must, even if Jackman’s appearance will be made to look younger using VFX. And Hugh Jackman has already started posting pics that tease his training. We saw similar gym photos from Ryan Reynolds long before the actor revealed the Deadpool 3 release date.

Hugh Jackman preparing for ‘DEADPOOL 3’ 👀.



(via Instagram) pic.twitter.com/GzPvIG54Of — X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) September 30, 2022

Jackman posted an image on social media, suggesting that he’s already putting in the effort. “Work in progress,” the caption says, although it sure seems like the actor is already in pretty good shape.

It’ll be interesting to see what costume this MCU Wolverine variant will get. It might be a new version of the yellow suit from the comics or it could be something entirely new.

Deadpool’s new suit for Deadpool 3

Speaking of costumes, it’s not just Wolverine who might appear in an MCU-specific suit in Deadpool 3. The thinking here is that Marvel might want to give these two superheroes refreshed MCU identities if they’re here to stay.

That is, we have no idea whether Hugh Jackman will suit up as Wolverine again after Deadpool 3. But Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson will surely appear in more MCU movies down the road. The upcoming film will tell the story of his transition to the MCU’s primary reality from the Fox universe of Marvel films. And this upcoming sequel will also explain why he’s stuck in this universe or traveling to it.

With that in mind, it makes sense to expect some costume changes for Wilson in Deadpool 3. And it just so happens that a purported leak gives us a first look at the new suit.

BREAKING: The first look at Deadpool’s MCU suit has supposedly been revealed. pic.twitter.com/aRmDWALl47 — Moth Culture (@Moth_Culture) September 29, 2022

If this image is accurate, Deadpool might ditch the all-red suit in favor of an option that has a lot more black in it. Interestingly, the Deadpool 3 announcement clip featured a black Deadpool suit.

However, this is just a leak. We have no way of verifying its authenticity at this stage. The Hugh Jackman training teaser is very real, however. Between the present day and September 6th, 2024, we’re bound to see a flood of Deadpool 3 teasers and exciting rumors.

