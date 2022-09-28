Deadpool 3 release date reveal means Wolverine might be in Avengers 5

After years of waiting, we finally have the Deadpool 3 announcement everyone wanted. Ryan Reynolds casually dropped the Deadpool 3 release date on Twitter on Tuesday, and it was definitely unexpected. Not only that, but the Deadpool 3 star also revealed a massive spoiler for the sequel: Wolverine is coming to the MCU.

That’s right, Hugh Jackman appears in the clip Reynolds shared online, eating an apple while walking in the background. And Jackman offers an excellent “Sure, Ryan” when Reynolds asks if Jackman wants to play Wolverine again.

Just like that, Marvel confirmed what we were anticipating. Deadpool will join the MCU in time for Avengers 5 and Avengers 6. Better yet, with Jackman’s Wolverine back in the picture, it’s likely that Logan will be available for The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

Mind you, some spoilers follow below so stop reading now if you want to avoid them.

Reynolds’ Deadpool 3 announcement did not reveal the title of the sequel. But we do have a release date for the movie. The film will premiere on September 6th, 2024, a date we didn’t necessarily have in our MCU Phase 5 and Phase 6 calendars.

MCU Phase 5 ends on July 6th, 2024, with Thunderbolts. That’s according to Marvel’s Comic-Con reveals. But Deadpool 3 might very well be the final film of Phase 5, considering its early September release date.

Then again, MCU Phase 6 starts with a “Fall 2024” project. The Deadpool 3 release date makes the movie a summer 2024 film. But even so, Deadpool 3 could be the first Phase 6 adventure, as Marvel has plenty of time to shift things around.

Ultimately, it doesn’t really matter which movie ends or starts a phase. All three phases are part of the Multiverse Saga. And that’s what’s important for the big Wolverine reveal in the Deadpool 3 announcement.

So far, Phase 6 only has three announced projects: Fantastic Four, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and Avengers: Secret Wars. The former is the first movie we know about in Phase 6.

Various rumors in the past few years said that Hugh Jackman will return to his iconic Wolverine role for the MCU. Most of them claimed that it would happen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but that didn’t pan out.

As for the actor himself, he both teased and denied that Wolverine would return. That included a hilarious denial dedicated to Ryan Reynolds, who supposedly didn’t believe Jackman’s claims.

The two actors have been engaged in a hilarious fake feud on social media for years. Seeing the two in Deadpool 3 is a fantastic way to bring both of these characters to the MCU.

Wolverine can appear in the next Avengers movies

As a reminder, Reynolds and Jackman did share the screen in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but the Merc with a Mouth had his Mouth sewn shut most of the time in that one. Also, that obviously wasn’t an MCU movie.

The Deadpool 3 release date is the most exciting part. A September 2024 premiere ensures that both characters are in the MCU in time for The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. We expect both of them to join the Avengers in the fight against Kang (Jonathan Majors), Wolverine included.

Of course, that assumes the Logan variant about to appear in the MCU actually survives Deadpool 3. As we saw with Professor X in Doctor Strange 2, Marvel isn’t afraid to quickly kill off prominent mutants from other timelines.

We know for sure that Jackman wants to play Wolverine opposite the Avengers. It’s been his dream since before Disney purchased Fox, back when the actor retired from the X-Men franchise.

“The Avengers would prove too much to turn down,” Jackman said in February 2017. “Because I always love the idea of him [Wolverine] within that dynamic, with the Hulk obviously, with Iron Man, but there are a lot of smarter people with MBAs who can’t figure that out [laughter]. You never know. At the moment, honestly, if I really did have them there, I probably wouldn’t have said this is the last [about Logan]. It just feels like this is the right time [to leave the character].”

But we are getting way ahead of ourselves. We have about two years to go before we arrive at Marvel’s Deadpool 3 release date. It’ll be interesting to see how Marvel brings these two mutants to the MCU. We’re probably looking at some sort of multiverse adventure here.

Since the Deadpool 3 release date reveal, Reynolds posted another update on social media. Him and Jackman are trolling fans, as expected. And they’re only getting started. You can watch both clips below.

