Hugh Jackman broke the internet by teasing Wolverine’s arrival in Marvel movies

Marvel fans are about to experience an MCU week like no other. Loki episode 5 premiers on Wednesday, and it’s supposed to be even more exciting than what we witnessed last week. Black Widow then launches on Friday, bringing us the first MCU Phase 4 film, albeit 14 months later than planned. We’re going to see more weeks like this as Marvel and Disney continue to launch new TV shows and movies that overlap. But the week just got even better with Hugh Jackman’s perfect Wolverine MCU teaser that broke the internet.

Prelude

Not all Wolverine movies were that great, but that doesn’t change the fact that Jackman offered audiences an iconic Wolverine performance. We saw the beloved X-Men superhero in several Wolverine and X-Men pictures. Then Jackman announced that Logan would be his last time playing Wolverine.

All of that was long before Disney purchased Fox. The acquisition brought the X-Men rights back to Marvel. And Kevin Feige confirmed back in 2019 that the studio will incorporate the mutants in the MCU. The Fox deal also brought the rights for Fantastic Four and Deadpool into the fold. But Marvel never announced clear X-Men movie plans. Nor did it cast anyone for the inevitable X-Men reboot.

Joining the Avengers

Hugh Jackman’s name started coming up in various Avengers-related rumors, with many claiming that the actor might reprise his Wolverine role for the MCU. The latest rumors date back to late 2020 when reports claimed Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige wanted Jackman back as Wolverine. Some said that initial discussions between the two parties have already taken place.

The actor himself admitted back in February 2017 that he would love to join the Avengers as Wolverine. “The Avengers would prove too much to turn down,” Jackman said at the time. “Because I always love the idea of him [Wolverine] within that dynamic, with the Hulk obviously, with Iron Man, but there are a lot of smarter people with MBAs who can’t figure that out [laughter]. You never know. At the moment, honestly, if I really did have them there, I probably wouldn’t have said this is the last [about Logan]. It just feels like this is the right time [to leave the character].”

Jackman would be just one of the massive cameos that Feige might have planned for the MCU going forward, with a special emphasis on next year’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. That’s one of the most exciting films of Phase 4, and the film is usually associated with all sorts of crazy cameo rumors.

Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine

Even without all those rumors, fans seeing the following images on the actor’s Instagram would know exactly what it all means. And they were overwhelmed by pure joy.

🚨 Hugh Jackman, former actor for #Wolverine in the #XMen franchise, just posted this on his Instagram…. pic.twitter.com/wsjSQQpTWp — Big Screen Leaks (@bigscreenleaks) July 5, 2021

Jackman posted two photos that make it very clear what’s going on. Good old Hugh might be negotiating a Wolverine return for the MCU.

In the first photo, we have a concept Wolverine image. We can see a hand with three iconic adamantium claws. The second image shows Marvel boss Kevin Feige and Hugh Jacman smiling side by side. It’s the second photo that really has fans going wild.

This is the kind of MCU-related content that will have fans flipping out. What does it all mean? Is Hugh coming back to the role? When will we see Jackman’s Wolverine? Has Feige struck a deal with the “old” X-Men actor?

We have no way of answering any of those questions. Maybe Jackman is just trolling fans, knowing all of us will overreact and read way too much into these pictures on his Instagram story. But it’s all brilliant marketing that will have everyone talking.

Regardless of Feige’s plans for the beloved X-Men character, there’s no denying that we’d love to see Jackman join some version of the Avengers, no matter how limited his role might be.

