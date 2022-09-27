Deadpool 3 will bring Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine in 2024

In a mind-blowing turn of events, Ryan Reynolds took to social media on Tuesday to not only announce the release date of Deadpool 3, but also to reveal that Hugh Jackman will return to play Wolverine in the movie. The minds of Marvel fans everywhere are undoubtedly reeling, but before you pass out, Deadpool 3 hits theaters on September 6, 2024.

The news came via a short video from Ryan Reynolds this week. He expressed his regret for having missed D23 Expo, but explained that the team was hard at work on the sequel. There were rumors that Deadpool 3 would make an appearance, but the show came and went with nary a mention of the R-rated MCU entry. Now, two weeks later, we have this video:

Hugh Jackman has been teasing this return for months, but given the finality of Logan, fans weren’t willing to get their hopes up. It is now clear that this has been in the works for quite some time, and is actually a real thing that’s happening. Of course, knowing Ryan Reynolds and the Deadpool franchise, this could be a quick cameo or a huge supporting role.

Reynolds didn’t reveal any plot details, but we do know where Deadpool 3 fits in the timeline now. As we learned at Comic-Con, Phase 5 kicks off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17, 2023. The current 2024 slate includes Captain America: New World Order that May, Thunderbolts in July, and then Phase 6 begins with Fantastic Four in November.

Could this mean that Deadpool 3 is the final movie in Phase 5?

We have just as many questions as we did before Reynolds shared his video update today. Nevertheless, we’re thrilled to have a release date for Deadpool 3.

