Marvel D23 announcements: Deadpool 3, Nova, and Eternals 2 plans leak

Disney kicked off Disney+ Day on Thursday on Disney Plus, releasing plenty of fresh content on the streaming service, including Thor: Love and Thunder. But the actual Disney celebrations begin at D23, where Disney will make tons of announcements. That includes new Marvel reveals for the MCU, with a report claiming that Deadpool 3, Nova, and Eternals 2 might be some of D23 Expo’s biggest surprises.

Strangely enough, Fantastic Four doesn’t make that list, although the project is easily the most hotly anticipated MCU title right now. And most of the rumors indicate that Kevin Feige will announce the Fantastic Four cast and director at D23.

Before we go any further, we’ll warn you that spoilers may follow below.

Disney might have made a big deal about its Disney+ Day, but we have no idea what the company plans to announce at D23 Expo starting Friday. However, we know that Disney plans to hold panels for all its big properties.

It’s not just Marvel announcements to look forward to. D23 Expo will also give fans more details about Disney’s plans for Disney Studios, Pixar, and Star Wars.

The guys over at The DisInsider released a roundup of D23 rumors, potentially revealing some of Disney’s plans for the show. That includes the big Marvel reveals that MCU fans await.

What will Marvel announce at D23 Expo?

Marvel’s announcements will come during a D23 Expo panel on Saturday, according to The DisInsider.

Deadpool 3 might be one of the big titles revealed at the event. It’s technically a Fox property under Marvel’s control now that Disney owns Fox. The podcasters speculate that Marvel might deliver an official announcement complete with some sort of appearance by Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds).

TheDisinsider notes that Marvel might also announce the Eternals sequel at D23. The film will reportedly get a new title. A trademark leak that preceded Comic-Con told us what it might be: Celestials: End of Time. As a reminder, most trademarks in those leaks were accurate, with Marvel announcing many of those titles in mid-July.

The ones that have not been mentioned at Comic-Con might fill in some of the blanks in Marvel’s MCU Phase 6 schedule (seen above). But that’s just speculation.

Also intriguing is the possibility of seeing a Secret Invasion trailer. It might be too early for the clip to make it online, but we’ll have to wait for Saturday, assuming this report is accurate. Similarly, Marvel might give D23 Expo attendants a first look at Echo, a new Marvel TV show coming to Disney Plus.

Finally, the report notes another big MCU series that’s in development. Marvel might announce Nova at D23 Expo. The DisInsider also says Disney might reveal the show’s main character.

But the Fantastic Four film is mysteriously absent from this recap. You can check out the full video below.

