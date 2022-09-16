Deadpool 3 might start filming next year, but there’s no release date yet

We expected Marvel to finally reveal the Deadpool 3 title and release date at D23 Expo last weekend. But that wasn’t the case. The project was one of the show’s big absences. Kevin Feige at least gave us the name of the Fantastic Four director, another big no-show at the event.

We do have the name of the Deadpool 3 director, but Marvel isn’t ready to share any more details about the movie. However, a new leak says the film will start shooting next year. That implies the film will get a 2024 or 2025 release date, just before Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Mind you, some spoilers might follow below.

When will Deadpool 3 production start?

We already explained why Deadpool’s Comic-Con 2022 absence made sense. But it’s still unclear why Marvel wouldn’t announce the project at D23 Expo last week. Maybe Marvel wants to give Ryan Reynolds and Co. a special reveal event for Deadpool’s first appearance in the MCU.

Rumors do suggest that the film will start shooting in 2023, although there’s no clear period for it. For starters, Redditors have discovered that Deadpool 3 might be filming under “Richmond Street Productions.” The information comes from Production Weekly but doesn’t offer a title or release date for Deadpool 3.

Separately, an older Deadpool 3 rumor resurfaced. Stefan Kapicic, the actor who played Colossus in Fox’s Deadpool movies, reportedly said a few months ago that the first MCU Deadpool film will hit production next year.

So while this isn’t related to D23, Stefan Kapicic attended a comic con in Wales a couple months ago and said that it’s filming next year!



This also seems to confirm he’s back in the role of Colossus!



Thanks again to @ilyryanreynolds for bringing this to my attention pic.twitter.com/4ZWUBtcVC9 — Deadpool 3 News and Updates (@DP3_news) September 10, 2022

The reveal prompted speculation that Kapicic will reprise his mutant role in Deadpool 3, but that’s just speculation.

Before the D23 Expo event, we saw a rumor that revealed the purported Deadpool 3 title and release date.

The rumor said the film would be called Deadpool: Maximum Effort and hit theaters in February 2024. However, that leak made additional claims about D23, which turned out to be inaccurate. There’s no evidence to back up this title and release date window.

However, Deadpool 3 filming next year makes a 2024 release date possible.

On a related note, Marvel just pushed an untitled MCU movie from February 16th, 2024, to September 6th, 2024. Variety did not identify the project, however. There’s no proof that this was in fact a Deadpool 3 release date delay.

On top of all that, we do have an older rumor claiming that Marvel can’t make any X-Men movies using characters from the Fox Marvel universe unless it uses the same actors. That’s because Fox had deals in place that don’t expire until 2025. With Deadpool, Marvel would obviously use the same actor. But it’s unclear what other mutants might pop up in the highly anticipated sequel.

That said, we’re looking at an unconfirmed report. And it’s not like Disney and/or Marvel will confirm any details about talent contracts inherited from Fox. We can only hope that Feige will soon bring the Merc with a Mouth to the MCU.

